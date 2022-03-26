 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE

How her teammates helped Randolph girls basketball's Jorey Buwalda win Player of Year in Trailways West

Jorey Buwalda.jpg

Randolph's Jorey Hughes looks to pass to a teammate during the first half the WIAA Division 5 state championship game on March 12 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

It didn’t matter who the Randolph girls basketball team played this season, coach Chad Kaufman would always get nervous before games.

What gave him confidence amid those butterflies, though, was knowing he had junior Jorey Buwalda eady to help the team win.

And she dominated the competition in the Trailways West Conference, so much so that not only did the coaches unanimously vote her as a first-teamer on the league's postseason awards list, she was also recognized as Player of the Year.

“It is very relieving to know that I had the group that I had, especially when you’ve got a kid like Jorey, who you know is somebody with her athletic ability is probably going to get you, on a bad night, 13 or 14 points a game,” Kaufman said.

“It’s relieving to know she’s a rock for you night in and night out.”

Buwalda is a 6-foot power forward who can be dominant in the post, step back and shoot from 15 to 17 feet out or even step behind the arc and be consistent from long range (40%), according to Kaufman. That’s why Buwalda was able to average 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.

“I just think her all-around game has improved dramatically,” Kaufman said of Buwalda, who also averaged 1.9 assists a game. “The other thing offensively that she offers to us is she’s such a good passer. When she’s double teamed, she finds the open girl a lot. She makes a lot of good cross-court skips. She’s extremely fundamentally sound.”

Buwalda said she felt the pressure to perform in order to get her confidence to where it needed to be for the rest of the team. That’s why she found the open teammate whenever possible.

“If I’m having an off night, then just give it to the open girl,” she said. “Obviously, we just play off one another and that’s what we did.”

Buwalda knew she could score by getting her own opportunities on any given night. But once she understood senior Abby Katsma or sophomores Lauren Grieger and Mya Moldenhauer could shoot it, then Buwalda had no qualms dishing it out from the post.

“If they’re having an on night, then that’s what’s best for the team,” said Buwalda, who watched Moldenhauer average 7.9 points, Katsma put up 7.8 and Grieger sink 4.6 a game for the Rockets.

What all of this led to was a perfect 14-0 record and a nice Trailways West Conference title. It also helped the coaches recognize Jorey's older sister, senior Presley Buwalda, as a first-teamer, Moldenhauer and Katsma as second teamers and senior Bianne Baird as an honorable mention.

“It was pretty exciting and I couldn’t have done it obviously without my team,” Buwalda said. “I wouldn’t have gotten it without them.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

