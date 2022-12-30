How Jayden Ross is paying it forward to the next generation of Baraboo girls basketball

During his nine-year tenure leading the Baraboo High School girls basketball team, Mike Behl has always had players help out with the youth program in some capacity.

From helping out with camps and tournaments, to coaching youth skill sessions, the Thunderbirds' high school and youth programs have a lot of interconnectivity. As involved as the group has been influencing the younger generation, there’s one thing no T-Birds player has done: fully coach a youth program.

Jayden Ross became the first this season.

The starting senior guard is helping coach the sixth grade Blue team, not only influencing the next generation of T-Birds but also improving her own game in the process.

“I think she has a natural desire to learn about the game. She loves the game and just really likes being around it, so that’s probably what led her into it,” Behl said. “She just likes to be in the gym; she’s always the first one at practice, first one at skill sessions and she’s gotten herself quite a bit better over the years. That’s a testament to her effort, her hard work and her dedication.”

Ross said she got her first taste of coaching last summer when she filled in to coach her cousin in a 3-on-3 tournament. Ross enjoyed it so much, when she was approach by Justin Litscher and David Tews to help coach the Blue team — the youth program’s more recreational team — it was an opportunity the 5-foot-7 Ross couldn’t pass up.

“I said ‘You know what? This is something that I like to do so I might as well do it and see if I like it,’ and I really love it,” she said.

Said Tews with a chuckle: “The girls love her and I’ve had a couple girls say, ‘I don’t want to play for anybody but coach Jayden,’ so I’ve lost my place."

As enjoyable as the experience has been, it’s been a lot for Ross to juggle. On top of playing basketball, Ross is also a member of the Baraboo volleyball and track and field teams, and she also participates in dance.

It’s made her miss a chunk of the team’s practices and some games when she has a scheduling conflict, dating back to the start of the season in October until the end of January. When the T-Birds are practicing early, it allows Ross to make the sixth grade team’s practice at the middle school.

“It’s definitely harder than what I thought it was going to be, but the other coaches are really helpful and they’ve molded the practice schedule more to my schedule so that’s been really helpful,” Ross said.

Said Behl: “It’s a lot of time and a lot of kids aren’t willing to do that.”

Seeing a new perspective

Tews said the top objective has been to allow Ross to coach as much as possible when she can make it.

“The biggest thing is at games giving her the experience to coach, if she wants to do that later in life, and then our girls being able to see somebody who’s doing it at the high school at a high level and have a really positive role model to look up to,” Tews said. “It’s honestly the coolest thing for our girls, and they don’t realize it right now, but when they look back at this it’ll be a super cool experience for them.”

For Ross, it’s been a big undertaking but an enjoyable one because of the different viewpoint she’s gained. While being a four-year varsity player, Ross admitted that she and other high school players may not understand different coaching decisions.

Being able to call the shots herself has given her a new appreciation for that.

“Sometimes you don’t always understand what’s going through the coach’s head, but you have to try and trust the process; trust that what they’re going to do is going to get you the win,” she said. “I understand now when coach Behl takes me out and puts someone else in he’s doing it for a reason.”

Ross has also been able to expand her game. Behl said that Ross has always been one of the T-Birds’ top defenders, but that’s improved thanks to her already extensive film study. He said she’s also been able to improve her offense, including “a nice little floater she’s developed.”

“I think she sees things more than she has, and she’s kind of a coach out on the floor. She’s talking to her teammates about the things she sees and little adjustments,” he said.

Becoming more vocal is another area Ross has made vast improvements. Starting out as a shared player as a freshman, Behl said she wasn’t the loudest leader on the roster.

Ross said that began to change during the offseason between her freshman and sophomore seasons, something she’s taken to new heights this season.

“This year I kind of amped it up a little bit. I need to tell them what needs to get done, and I think it’s helped a lot because we have more underclassmen than usual,” she said.

Said Behl: “She’s developed her basketball IQ and I’ve seen that grow over the past couple years, this year in particular.”

Paying it forward

The experience Ross is gaining is helping more than just herself grow, but all of Baraboo youth girls basketball.

Behl said the program, which this year fields teams from third through eighth grade, has “grown leaps and bounds over the last few years.” That’s partly thanks to the interconnectivity between the high school and youth teams as Behl “kind of runs the program all the way down through,” according to Tews.

“So we work with him some to figure out what kind of things he wants to run," Behl said.

Ross has helped build upon that by incorporating different drills that the T-Birds run. The sixth grade Blue team has begun to catch on to what Ross is preaching. Among her top memories so far, Ross recalled seeing her team pick things up during a tight game in a tournament.

“I could tell they were feeling how I feel when it’s like that for our games,” she said. “That really just makes me want to keep doing.”

Tews and Behl hope more players follow Ross' lead.

“Just having a high school player that all these youth kids look up to — they look up to all these players — helping them out on a consistent basis, hopefully that increases their love of the game, their desire to keep playing and get better, and hopefully, make the varsity by taking her place five or six years in the future,” Behl said.

