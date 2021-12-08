How playing with 'something to prove' has fueled 2nd-ranked Randolph girls basketball to hot start

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, or so the saying goes.

As a result, the Randolph girls basketball team is still undefeated as it heads on a collision course with Pardeeville for early command of the Trailways West Conference.

After winning their first four games of the year by an average of 25.8 points, the Rockets very nearly fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday at Sheboygan North, needing a buzzer-beating full-court play to win 59-58.

The Rockets led 25-21 at halftime and stretched the advantage to double-digits over the first 10 minutes of the second half. But then junior guard Anna Fogle got hot, leading the Vikings on a charge back.

Fogle, who Randolph coach Chad Kaufman described as a player adept at being able to “create off the dribble, penetrate and dish, and hit some step-back threes,” opened up the Vikings offense with her versatility, helping North hit nine of its 10 3-pointers in the game after the break.

North was able to go in front 58-57 after coming away with a loose ball amid a scrum of players and turning that possession into a lay-up with 10 seconds remaining.