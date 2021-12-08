How playing with 'something to prove' has fueled 2nd-ranked Randolph girls basketball to hot start

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, or so the saying goes.
As a result, the Randolph girls basketball team is still undefeated as it heads on a collision course with Pardeeville for early command of the Trailways West Conference.
After winning their first four games of the year by an average of 25.8 points, the Rockets very nearly fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday at Sheboygan North, needing a buzzer-beating full-court play to win 59-58.
The Rockets led 25-21 at halftime and stretched the advantage to double-digits over the first 10 minutes of the second half. But then junior guard Anna Fogle got hot, leading the Vikings on a charge back.
Fogle, who Randolph coach Chad Kaufman described as a player adept at being able to “create off the dribble, penetrate and dish, and hit some step-back threes,” opened up the Vikings offense with her versatility, helping North hit nine of its 10 3-pointers in the game after the break.
North was able to go in front 58-57 after coming away with a loose ball amid a scrum of players and turning that possession into a lay-up with 10 seconds remaining.
Kaufman then called timeout to set things up for a chance to win, which worked out perfectly. The Rockets Presley Buwalda broke North’s full-court press, crossed half-court, and skipped a pass to Lauren Grieger — who then made a pass to Jorey Buwalda cutting from the elbow-line extended to the hoop for the game-winner at the horn.
That non-conference win propelled Randolph to a 5-0 record, and Monday’s 77-27 win over Rio made it 6-0 and 3-0 in league play.
On Tuesday, the Rockets remained at No. 2 in the Division 5 coaches poll after opening in that same spot a week earlier.
Led by the 6-foot Jorey Buwalda (18.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game), a junior, and senior Presley Buwalda (9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game), the Rockets will entertain fellow league unbeaten Pardeeville (4-1, 3-0) on Friday night.
Win or lose, though, their sights will remain squarely on making it to the state tournament — it would be Randolph’s second trip and first since 2001 — after falling to eventual Div. 4 state champion Mishicot in the sectional finals last season.
The Rockets have everyone back in their bid to do so, although 6-2 sophomore post Rylea Alvin is out with a knee injury.
So far so good. North is 0-4 on the year, so the close call was a bit of a surprise even though the Vikings are a Div. 1 program. But Randolph already has a 59-43 win over defending Div. 3 state champion Lake Mills on its resume, solidifying its spot near the top of the coaches poll.
Behind the two Buwaldas, senior guard Abby Katsma is averaging 8.5 points and 2.0 steals per game, junior guard Brianne Baird is putting up 8.3 points and 2.0 steals per game, sophomore guard Mya Moldenhauer is at 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds a night and junior post Maddie DeVries is averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Grieger, a sophomore forward, is averaing 5.7 points.
“These girls know that anybody can step up on a given night,” Kaufman said. “We have a good mix of guards and post players and they come to practice on a daily basis with a willingness to learn and improve both on their individual skill sets and as a collective unit.”
The games against Lake Mills and Sheboygan North are just the start as far as out-of-conference tests for the Rockets as they prep for what they hope will be a deep postseason run — they also play Laconia (ranked ninth in Div. 4) on Tuesday and New Berlin Eisenhower (fourth in Div. 2) on Jan. 29.
Add those games in with the Trailways West slate against the likes of Pardeeville and perennial contenders Fall River and Markesan and this winter will be anything but a cakewalk for the Rockets.
But they’re ready for the challenge.
“This team,” Kaufman said, ‘is playing like they have something to prove.
“And I believe they have the pieces and the intangible qualities to have an extremely successful season as long as they play for one another.”
