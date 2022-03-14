How Randolph girls basketball's bigs played a role in its WIAA Div. 5 state championship

ASHWAUBENON — It was clear going into last Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 state championship game that the Randolph high school girls basketball team had a size advantage over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

In terms of size, junior Jorey Buwalda (6-foot) and junior Maddie DeVries (5-foot-9), were taller than most of the Royals players, and they definitely made use of it. The pair utilized their height and strength to bully the Royals to roll to a 47-31 win and earn the Rockets’ first-ever state championship.

“That’s very beneficial for us and we look for that beforehand of games,” Buwalda said. “Maddie too, us just working together, even Bri (Baird) and Lauren (Grieger) coming in too, us all just working off one another, hitting the open girls on those shots really helps too.”

When you add in a Baird (5-8) and a Grieger (5-11), the Rockets had four capable forces in the post who can hit from deep, making plenty of hard match-ups for a speeding Royals squad.

“I don’t look ahead and try to anticipate what’s going to happen as far as their advantages versus ours,” Assumption coach Ryan Klein said. “I like to focus on the girls I have in front of me and making sure they’re getting better. I couldn’t figure out a way for us to grow. I’d try to coach that, but I can’t coach that.”

Klein needed to take a look at how good Buwalda and DeVries were for Randolph though.

DeVries led the Rockets with 11 points, and three of her five total rebounds gave Randolph second-chance opportunities.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “Maddie all year we say if she gets it on the right block, it’s pretty much good as gold. We know if is Jorey getting doubled every time, it’s usually the team’s other second weakest defensive player, she’s going to get her touches in the post and she works hard down there.

“Just her defensive energy and everything, what she adds to the table is insurmountable, and really plays well with the rest of the girls.”

DeVries was the main benefactor of the Royals sometimes double- and triple-teaming Buwalda. Buwalda still found ways to score, notching 10 points and adding seven rebounds, including seven on the defensive end.

“We knew they were going to stay true to who they were and a team that gets to this level does,” Kaufman said. “They were going to use 1-3-1, three-quarter court, if not a 1-2-2, which we didn’t see today and then fall back into their 2-3. We wanted Jorey in the middle a lot because we know teams are going to collapse on her.

“Jorey is such a good passer when she’s doubled or tripled and finding girls on the perimeter, slashers cutting to the block. We had the game plan in place in keeping her in the middle. They did a great job against her. We talked all year about playing a 36-minute basketball game. They did it today.”

Baird and Grieger both contributed as well. Baird didn’t have any points but she did have one defensive rebound and one assist. Grieger finished with two points, five rebounds and two assists.

Buwalda also thrived dishing the rock out to teammates from the post as well. She led the team with five assists, helping the Rockets shoot from the outside, which they finished with four triples on the night.

“The biggest thing is we talk about nightly at practice: We want to play inside-out,” Kaufman said earlier in the season. “Obviously, we want Jorey and Maddie to punch it. We all know where the concentration is coming from when they’re doubling.

“Our guards on the perimeter know they can’t stand. Girls are going to have their heads turned to go double down. We’re trying to cut into open lanes. We’re continuing move on the perimeter, trying to find the open pockets for open shots.”

The play by Rockets’ play by their bigs resulted in Randolph outscoring Assumption 11-5 in second-chance points, as well as 24-10 in the paint.

The Rockets also outrebounded the Royals, 27-17, including a 10-4 advantage on the offensive glass. The Rockets didn’t give the Royals many second-chance opportunities and held them to multiple one-shot possessions.

“We’ve got a group of girls that understand the game of basketball, but the No. 1 contributing factor is this group is a team,” Kaufman said earlier in the year. “They’re going to win or lose as a team. They have goals in mind of where they want to get to. I love having the opportunity to work with them on a daily basis.”

Now the job is done, the Rockets set out to win a state championship and did just that.

Randolph 28 19 — 47

Assumption 17 14 — 31

RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Abby Katsma 4 0-0 10, Presley Buwalda 3 0-0 6, Mya Moldenhauer 2 2-2 8, Jorey Buwalda 3 4-6 10, Maddie DeVries 5 1-1 11, Lauren Grieger 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-9 47.

ASSUMPTION — Ainara Sainz de Rozas 5 0-0 11, Kayla Kerkman 2 2-2 6, Maleia Kolo 1 0-0 2, Sarah Shaw 1 2-4 5, Anna Schooley 3 1-1 7. Totals 12 2-6 31.

3-point goals — R 4 (Katsma 2, M. Moldenhauer 2), A 5 (Kerkman 2, Sainz de Rozas 1, Shaw 1, Schooley 1), R 4 (Katsma 2, Moldenhauer 2). Total fouls — R 7, A 16.

