How the stars aligned for Waupun girls basketball coach Tim Aalsma to complete the championship trifecta

Tim Aalsma has completed the trifecta of championships during his illustrious basketball career at the high school level.

As a senior at Central Wisconsin Christian, he led the Crusaders to a Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 1993. Then as an assistant under Dan Domask, he helped the Waupun boys basketball team to a WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2016.

Two weeks ago as the Waupun girls basketball head coach, he led the Warriors to a Div. 3 state title.

Aalsma said all three posed different challenges.

Playing in the big game was the easiest because all he had to do was take the court and execute, and as an assistant for Domask his focus was narrow in that he was the defensive guru, and could really hone in on the scouting report and in-game stuff on one end of the court, not both.

Being the head coach was the most difficult because of the added pressure of preparing the team in all facets, handling the logistics of the tournament and being the CEO in general.

Those responsibilities are also what made this championship the most rewarding, though.

“That one was probably the most fun,” Aalsma said. “They were all great, but this one probably tops it.”

Aalsma didn't do it by himself, of course. He had a good cast of characters getting the job done on the court, evident in the fact that Abbie Aalsma, his daughter and an NCAA Division I Illinois State recruit, on Thursday was picked as first team All-State by the Associated Press and five Warriors in all were chosen as All-East Central Conference.

Sophomore Kayl Petersen, who was honorable mention All-State, was tabbed as co-Player of the Year in the ECC along with Abbie Aalsma. Snior Naomi Aalsma, another of Tim's daughters, and sophomore Gracie Gopalan both also made the first team.

Senior Gaby Matamoros was an honorable mention selection.

Tim Aalsma also was one of seven finalists for the AP state Coach of the Year award, which went to Green Bay Notre Dame's Sara Rohde. She led Notre Dame to the Division 2 championship.

And to think, had things unfolded differently five years ago, he wouldn't have been the Warriors girls coach at all.

Tim had a fine thing going with the boys program under Domask and, he said, wasn’t “horribly interested” in coaching the girls. He was part of the interview committee to fill the vacant girls job following the 2016-17 season and the committee thought it had a good candidate for the position.

However, plans fell through in June of 2017 and then-Waupun Athletic Director Keith Milkowski called Tim to inform him plans had changed. Milkowski then persuaded Tim to be the next girls head coach.

“The hardest part was telling Dan. He was going to be pissed, and the players too,” Tim said. “I had been around for a number of years and I knew that team was good enough to compete and potentially win another state title or two. I felt bad about that because of the investment I had made.

“The easiest part was I knew my kids were coming up. As much as I really didn’t want to coach my kids when it was presented to me, I wanted to make sure that a good coach was put in place because I wanted them to have a good experience. I guess at that time I figured I was the best option that was available.”

The three previous seasons under Domask, Tim had built himself into a reliable defensive assistant.

“His eyes were on that end of the ball to the point that he did such a nice job that often times he literally had no idea what we were doing as a team, offensively. His focus was clearly and only on the defensive end," Domask said. "That was really critical to make not just our games better dealt with and more efficient, but also in practice on a daily basis.”

The boys team did end up as Division 3 state runner-up in 2019, but Tim was hard at work building the foundation for this year's girls championship.

“I’ve never looked back,” he said, though he did add there were a few fleeting moments he wish he could have been involved with both programs.

Before putting the whistle on, Tim helped Central Wisconsin Christian to the WISAA championship — WISAA's 32-year run as the association for private schools ended in 2000 and those schools became part of the WIAA — with a 55-52 victory over Wausau Newman.

“He was definitely an offensive player,” Former CWC head coach Mark Buteyn said. “I don’t mean this bad, he loved to shoot. You need those players. He could really fill it up. When he got hot, he could have a player in his face and just drain the 3. He was pretty long and lengthy. That served him really well. He had the ability to hit the 3 and then penetrate too. They’re coming to close out and he had a pretty good quick first step just to slide into the lane and get to the hoop that way.”

Eventually, he translated his skills on the court into coaching, helping the next generation of basketball players grow.

In his first season (2017-18), Tim had a talented senior in Syd Flier, who led the Warriors to the sectional semifinal and a 15-10 record. The next year Tim's daughters Abbie and Naomi came on, helping fill the void left by Flier.

And the reinforcements have continued to come ever since.

“When you projected down, you noticed that we had some pretty good players in Abbie’s and Naomi’s class,” he said.

"Then you looked down a couple years and you saw Kayl Petersen and some of those kids," he added of the 6-foot-1 sophomore, who has offers from UW-Green Bay, Marquette and Minnesota, among others. Peterson's class also includes Gracie Gopalan, a quick guard, and the class below them includes Lydia Aalsma, Tim's youngest daughter.

Tim knows he hasn't built the girls program into a champion alone, though.

“Pride comes before the fall,” he said. “You have to have a little bit of an ego at this positon because you have to believe in yourself and you’ve got to trust what you do. From that standpoint in a leadership position, where I’m at with my kids and with the program, I’m very confident with what I do. But if you’re too confident to ask for help, that’s when you’re going to run into problems.”

One person he's leaned on is Domask, his old boss who also has a room next to his at the school as both are social studies teachers.

The two converse regularly about game plans and leadership and basketball in general.

“I knew he would do real well and each year I think he’s learned a little bit and expanded his understanding of the game and continued to get better," Domask said.

One thing Domask has advised Tim on is coaching a child. Domask had sons Mason and Marcus — the latter was on the Warriors state title team in 2016 and runner-up team three years ago and is currently a star player at Southern Illinois — in the program and Tim had three daughters on this year's team and will continue to coach daughter Lydia now that Abbie and Naomi will be graduating.

“From a team culture standpoint, you have to be aware of how you interact with your own child in practice settings, the words you use and so forth, because when your child is the best player on the team, to be blunt, with that comes a target,” Domask said. “How you treat them and how you game plan with your child as the No. 1 (scorer) is hard and it’s something you have to be aware of.”

Tim seems to have handled it well.

He's got the gold ball to prove it — but not only that, he's got the admiration and respect of his old coach.

“From a distance, I get a real sense of closeness among the team and the single-purpose mindset,” Buteyn said. “I think he has coached an incredibly solid way, not just from a basketball standpoint, but from a developing-young-lady standpoint.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

