REEDSBURG — Growing up raising pigs on a farm with a loving family has given Sydney Cherney a “gritty, hardworking” attitude, and it has contributed to her leading the state in scoring.

Each day consists of never-ending chores, schoolwork, basketball practice and more chores before ending with supper and falling asleep.

The work ethic has always been there for the 5-foot-9 junior guard, and she’s now starting to reap the rewards of her labor as she’s become the face of the Reedsburg girls basketball team.

“That’s part of the reason why I’m relatively calm on the floor, too,” Cherney said. “I’ve been through a lot of stressful things, I’d say. Being on the basketball court is just another thing.”

The Cherney family is currently in the midst of “farrowing out pigs” as she’s having a breakout season for the Beavers.

Reedsburg lost 10 seniors, including older sister Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman. Coach Mark Simon said the 2022 class consisted of about 85% of the offense last season.

So this year, there were a lot of high expectations set for Sydney Cherney. She averaged 14.5 points as a freshman and followed it up last season with 18.2 points a game while the Beavers made two WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearances.

“I think she bought into her role with the team as far as scoring and defending,” Simon said. “Everyone bought into their role the last two years. This year, her role is to just score more and to shoot more.”

Simon knew heading into Sydney Cherney’s junior season that she’d had to take on more of a scoring role in order for the Beavers to be successful.

She’s led Reedsburg to a 19-4 record and 10-4 in Badger West Conference play while leading the state by averaging 32.0 points a game, according to WisSports.

Cherney will try to improve that mark when the Beavers host either Portage or Baraboo in Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

“These aren’t numbers that are getting put up in losses,” Simon said. “She’s leading the way in a successful season. I think that speaks volumes for her that she’s doing what she needs to do to win games.”

She’s broken two scoring records this season.

Her 50-point performance in a 67-54 victory over Monona Grove on Jan. 14 broke the previous point total she set on Nov. 22, 2022, when she had 42 points in a 73-50 loss to DeForest.

“Honest, sometimes I don’t feel like I have that much in games,” Cherney said. “It’s like after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you had 35.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I felt like I had 15.’ It’s pretty awesome, I guess.”

Cherney has scored 40 or more points in four games this season. On Feb. 4, she scored 35 points in a 61-36 victory over Dodgeville to put her at 692 points for the season, becoming the program's single-season scoring leader. Wieman, who plays college basketball at UW-Oshkosh, set the record last season with 669 points.

“She has the ability to score in so many different ways,” Simon said. “She can hit step-back 3s. She can get to the basket. She can get to the foul line. She’s made over 200 free throws this year. She has her floater that she can get mid-range. I think her overall game allows her to put up so many points.

“No matter how you’re guarding her, she’s going to find ways to score. I think some players may be limited in how they can score. I think with Sydney, her game has grown to the point with her work that she’s able to score in so many different areas. That allows her to consistently score every night.”

Knowing that and how team’s are going to attempt different ways to guard Cherney, Simon said heading into the season the game plan was to allow her to take anywhere between 20-30 shots a game. She’s also averaging 12.1 rebounds a game to boot.

“I thought she was ready for it,” Simon said, “but to do it night in and night out as consistently as she has, has been very impressive.”

As the season’s gone on, Cherney said she’s started to feel the pressure of an increased role. She’s also had to adapt to a whole new lineup.

“It’s definitely been a different experience having the ball in my hands a lot more and the girls giving me the ball a lot more than the last couple of years,” Sydney Cherney said. “It’s pretty surreal I’m scoring all the team’s points and yet my teammate are still contributing a lot.”

One teammate who has stood out is senior Ruby Olsen, who’s second on the team at 12 points per game.

It’s just another experience Cherney and the rest of the program can think back on.

“The numbers she puts up, I don’t know if we truly appreciate or even recognize until maybe down the line and you look back and you think, ‘Wow, these numbers are up there with some of the greatest players to ever play high school basketball,’” Simon said. “It’s been a lot of fun to part of.”

It’s quite shocking for everyone.

“It’s an out-of-this-world experience,” Cherney said.

Photos: Action from Thursday's girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Fiserv Forum