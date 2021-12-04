How two 3-pointers by McKenzie Bestor helped Reedsburg defeat Beaver Dam, 57-43

Reedsburg started the season against Watertown and promptly defeated them 54-33 on Nov. 19.

“Every game I feel better,” Bestor said. “The first couple games, my first game back, we played against the same school I tore it in. That was obviously a big one to get over, but after that, every game I’ve felt better and better. I feel super comfortable with me knee. It feels great. The brace is just preventative, but otherwise it feels great.”

And she needed to feel comfortable in Saturday’s game against Beaver Dam. Right before her two 3-pointers, senior Mahra Wieman had made one to raise the lead to 40-34 with 11:58 left.

But that lead just didn’t feel like enough against a quality opponent the likes of Beaver Dam, which is known for going off on big runs on any given moment over the years.

“As a coach, when there’s a minute left, you think that a lot of things can happen,” Simon said. “You see it all the time watching sports. Beaver Dam, the way they operate, they’re never out of a game. … We were never confident until we snagged those last few rebounds.

“Just getting the separation, I think when you have an eight-, 10-, 12-point lead, the confidence you can play with is different than if it’s a two- or a four-point game. That was big for us.”