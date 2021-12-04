How two 3-pointers by McKenzie Bestor helped Reedsburg top Beaver DAm

BEAVER DAM — Senior McKenzie Bestor didn’t score many points in the the Reedsburg prep girls basketball team's 57-43 Badger Conference crossover victory over Beaver Dam on Saturday.
However, her six points, which were back-to-back 3-pointers in the final eight minutes of the second half, were crucial in sending a dagger in the game.
“I felt like it was the turning point in the game,” Bestor said, remembering how the crowd roared throughout the gym as the fans saw as the Beavers extended their lead to 46-34 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left after her second one went through.
“It felt really good to be able to contribute that way. It felt really good.”
This all comes from a senior that has played just five games since recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament early last season. Bestor tore her right ACL during a 58-37 victory over Watertown late last December and missed a majority of her junior season. A season where the Beavers went 20-2 and finished runner-up to Green Bay Notre Dame for the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
“For her to come back after nine months of rehab, this is just her fifth game back since the injury, to step up and hit two big 3s against Beaver Dam on their court,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “It’s a big moment for her.
"Sometimes things just work out like that. The kids work that hard, do things the right way, you’re rewarded with big plays. Certainly Mick had that today.”
Reedsburg started the season against Watertown and too easy work of the Goslings, rolling to a av54-33 on Nov. 19.
“Every game I feel better,” Bestor said. “The first couple games, my first game back, we played against the same school I tore it (my ACL) in. That was obviously a big one to get over, but after that, every game I’ve felt better and better.
"I feel super comfortable with my knee. It feels great. The brace is just preventative, but otherwise it feels great.”
And she needed to feel comfortable in Saturday’s game against the Golden Beavers. Right before her two 3-pointers, senior Mahra Wieman had buried a triple to extend the lead to 40-34 with 11:58 left.
But that lead just didn’t feel like enough against a quality opponent the likes of Beaver Dam, which is known for going off on big runs at any given moment over the years.
“As a coach, when there’s a minute left, you think that a lot of things can happen,” Simon said. “You see it all the time watching sports. Beaver Dam, the way they operate, they’re never out of a game. … We were never confident until we snagged those last few rebounds.
“Just getting the separation, I think when you have an eight-, 10-, 12-point lead, the confidence you can play with is different than if it’s a two- or a four-point game. That was big for us.”
Bestor recalled the first triple she attempted, the Golden Beavers left her wide open and all she could think was, “This is what we need right now.”
After she made that one with 7:54 remaining, she gained the confidence to take the next one that went in.
“They hit the big shot,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said of trying to defend Reedsburg all game. “I give them credit. We went to a few things to try a few things to shake things up and it just fell away from us at that point.”
