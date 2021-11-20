How unselfish play helped Waupun win 100-64 over Lakeland

Members of the Waupun prep girls basketball team are unselfish.
That fact was proven in the first day of a two-day invite held at Beaver Dam High School called the Beaver Dam Classic.
Waupun sophomore Kayl Petersen scored a career-best 34 points, senior Abbie Aalsma chimed in with 23 points and her sisters, freshman Lydia Aalsma dropped 19 and senior Naomi Aalsma added 10 to help the Warriors obliterate Lakeland 100-64.
The offensive firepower the Warriors displayed against the Thunderbirds was astonishing because it proved that Waupun has as many as four players dangerous to get hot during games.
“Tonight, we did,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “We had it going. We keep talking about sharing the wealth. … I’ll use a (former Waupun boys basketball coach) Dan Domask saying, ‘Everybody gets a little slice of the pie, everybody is happier.’
“Tonight, I thought that showed. There was so much unselfish basketball out there tonight. The ball was just moving and when it is, we’re pretty difficult to stop.”
Abbie Aalsma’s 23 points puts her eight points shy of breaking Waupun’s career point total of 1,450 points, set by 1996 graduate Carrie Dykstra.
“She can shoot it, there’s no doubt about that,” Petersen said of Abbie Aalsma. “That definitely gets her through there, and she can score it when she plays good defense and rolls it into good offense.”
Abbie Aalsma said while it feels pretty cool to be close to the record, she didn’t know she was that close to breaking the record. That’s because records aren’t her first priority.
“That’s pretty cool, but we’re such a good team this year that my points I get with records do not matter,” she said. “The way we were able to distribute tonight and everyone taking multiple shots and had multiple points, we’re just a really good team. I’m happy about that.”
She will get her next crack at breaking the record at 5:15 p.m. when the Warriors play Prairie du Chien on Day 2 of the invite.
Tim Aalsma said it’s because of Abbie Aalsma’s teammates that she doesn’t have to force anything. The points will come consistently, and it has as she’s averaged 20 points a game for her career.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind a lot,” he said. “I think when we get there, it will just be, ‘Hey, let’s congratulate her and we’ll move on. Let’s keep playing ball.’”
Petersen’s former career high was 26 points against Ripon to begin her freshman season.
“It’s a really good tone setter for our team,” Petersen said. “They can come out and support me scoring 34 points and then me being able to support my team.”
Petersen was happy to see Lydia Aalsma come out with a strong debut just like her last season.
“I was glad Lydia got to come out here,” Petersen said. “I texted her this morning, ‘Congrats, it’s game day. Now let’s go win it.’ It’s really good to see her score and play so well.”
Tim Aalsma, who is the father of Abbie, Naomi and Lydia, was pleased to see Lydia perform the way she did.
“It was a nice freshman debut for her,” he said. “She had a great week and a half of practice, and blended right in with everything. Obviously, you’re not going to get that every night from her. Her job right now is to knock open shots down, play great defense and move the basketball. To get a few points from her here and there, that’s just icing on the cake.”
Abbie Aalsma agreed about her young sister.
“Oh, I love it, she’s a stud,” she said about Lydia Aalsma. “She’s such a stud. She’s really bouncy and athletic. She’s able to get her shot and create it. She hits the open shots that she can take and will take. We’ll take that any day.”
The first-half scoring was evenly distributed among the top three scorers for Waupun. Petersen led with 12, Lydia Aalsma had 10 and Abbie Aalsma had nine. Naomi Aalsma contributed with six as well.
It allowed for the Warriors to jump out to a 21-7 lead in the first 6 minutes of the game. By the time the first half came to a close, the Warriors led 44-24.
Lakeland junior Julianna Ouimette only scored eight points (six from beyond the arc) in the first half, but went off in the second half. She scored 23 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 31 points.
Lakeland freshman Katrina Ouimette also had 12 points. Senior Joeli Koehler hit three triples for nine points and freshman Saylor Timmerman added eight points for the Thunderbirds.
“We certainly know of who she is,” Tim Aalsma said. “We made sure we kind of had a wall. She gets to the free-throw line quite a bit. I thought she improved her three-point shooting. I thought she had a nice step-back 3s. For the most part, we made it tough on her. She still got her 31, but if you can’t take her away, then at least take her sister (Katrina Ouimette) away. I thought we did a really nice job on her sister. She got loose for a couple open 3s but she’s a nice player.”
