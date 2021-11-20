How unselfish play helped Waupun win 100-64 over Lakeland

“I was glad Lydia got to come out here,” Petersen said. “I texted her this morning, ‘Congrats, it’s game day. Now let’s go win it.’ It’s really good to see her score and play so well.”

Tim Aalsma, who is the father of Abbie, Naomi and Lydia, was pleased to see Lydia perform the way she did.

“It was a nice freshman debut for her,” he said. “She had a great week and a half of practice, and blended right in with everything. Obviously, you’re not going to get that every night from her. Her job right now is to knock open shots down, play great defense and move the basketball. To get a few points from her here and there, that’s just icing on the cake.”

Abbie Aalsma agreed about her young sister.

“Oh, I love it, she’s a stud,” she said about Lydia Aalsma. “She’s such a stud. She’s really bouncy and athletic. She’s able to get her shot and create it. She hits the open shots that she can take and will take. We’ll take that any day.”

The first-half scoring was evenly distributed among the top three scorers for Waupun. Petersen led with 12, Lydia Aalsma had 10 and Abbie Aalsma had nine. Naomi Aalsma contributed with six as well.