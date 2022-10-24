How Waupun basketball star Kayl Petersen made her college selection

Waupun junior Kayl Petersen has known for quite some time that Marquette University was where she wanted to play college basketball.

When she was younger, she liked the law school and had an uncle attend Marquette.

At 6-foot-1, Petersen projects as a guard at the next level, but before she goes she’ll look to aid the Warriors in their WIAA Division 3 state title defense.

And after building relationships with many interested schools and seeing how some operate, Petersen’s latest visit to Marquette on Sunday was the one where she felt she needed to tell Golden Eagles coach Megan Duffy she wanted to commit.

“I was taking pictures and I asked if they had a sign that said committed,” Petersen said. “They were like, ‘Yeah, but for people that were committed.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ They asked, ‘Seriously?’

“It was so funny.”

Prep Girls Hoops Wisconsin ranks her third overall in the 2024 class, so she’s been highly recruited during her playing days. She chose the Golden Eagles over announced offers from Minnesota, UW-Green Bay, Bradley, Xavier and Toledo. She also said she was interested in Vanderbilt, Penn State, Belmont and Butler.

Duffy is in her fourth season and has led the Golden Eagles to a 66-26 record. They played in the WNIT last season.

Petersen said the three aspects she looked for in a school were the coaching staff, academics and location.

“I think a lot of it had to do with being closer to home,” Petersen said. “I think I owe it to my family after they’ve done so much for me. Then they can watch me play.”

Marquette offered Petersen in July 2021, which allowed for visits to practices and games. She came away impressed with the coaching staff’s relationship with the players and their style of play.

“When I went to practice, one thing that stood out to me was the energy brought to the gym every day,” Petersen said. “They could come from playing in a game, they could come from having a scrimmage last Saturday. They had a really good practice yesterday. They were still high on energy. I almost feel there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself. If you do make a mistake, you have teammates right there to pick you up.”

Petersen plans to major in athletic training, though she acknowledges she is weighing other options, because “once the ball stops bouncing, you’ve got to have a plan.”

“I also want to coach. That’s a backup,” she said. “You don’t need a degree for coaching. You need a degree for athletic training.”

And now she gets to relax and not have to worry about the recruiting process, which is why she committed before her junior season.

“It got a little too much, the recruiting process, did for me. I was constantly being busy with workouts and practice and academics,” she said. “I’ve known for a little bit that I Marquette was at the top. They were well aware. It felt like home when I was there.”