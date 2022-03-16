Iron sharpens iron: How tough regular season schedules fueled Waupun, Randolph to girls hoops titles

There’s always that one regular season game or opponent that gets a team ready for what lies ahead during the playoffs.

Whether it’s a tough loss that adds fuel to the fire or a win over a talented team that provides an added boost of momentum and confidence, outcomes in December, January and February can make a big difference in March.

The Waupun and Randolph high school girls basketball teams both had those scenarios throughout the 2021-2022 regular season, which helped them go on to win WIAA Division 3 and Division 5 state championships, respectively, this past weekend.

“Basketball is a long season for lots of people, so making sure you’re having fun while you are doing it is one of the biggest things because winter is always the hardest part,” Randolph senior Presley Buwalda said.

Both Waupun coach Tim Aalsma and Randolph coach Chad Kaufman knew their squads had to be battle-tested because of the amount of talent both teams had.

The Warriors already had East Central Conference foes in Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran that would prove to be tough challengers, and both lived up to the hype.

The Warriors defeated the Chargers twice, 47-25 on Jan. 27 and 48-34 on Feb. 11. Meanwhile, he Indians earned a split, knocking off Waupun, 46-45, on Feb. 8 after the Warriors rolled to a 71-44 win in the first meeting on Dec. 16.

Even though those two league opponents were tough, Aalsma made sure to bulk up the Warriors’ schedule. To do so, he added Laconia, which last weekend ended up as the Div. 4 runner-up following a 53-42 loss to top-seeded Mineral Point in the title game.

Waupun defeated Laconia 69-42 on Nov. 23.

The Warriors also defeated Wrightstown (71-38), Mukwonago (70-23), and New Berlin West (81-47) in December, while adding a 79-49 win over Appleton Xavier on Jan. 14.

“I put together a tough non-conference schedule and as things worked out, we had that Mukwonago game we were supposed to play and they were missing three players,” Aalsma said. “That’s a good Div. 1 opponent, so we handled them pretty well and it was a couple other games where the schedule was put together, but they were missing a couple of kids.”

Aalsma also got a chance to pick up a game against Green Bay Notre Dame, this year’s Div. 2 state champion after defeating Pewaukee 68-54 last Saturday.

“We were battle-tested and we were put in positions we hadn’t been all year,” Waupun sophomore Kayl Petersen said of playing the Tritons. “It was a loss, but it was a good loss for us. It was good to see where we were … and I think we are one of the top teams in the state no matter what division.

“I think after that game we were able to look at pressure situations and figure those things out. I think that was our biggest thing coming into the state tournament was just handling the pressure.”

Waupun actually had a 27-23 lead at one point, but squandered it to lose 62-57 in overtime on Jan. 31.

“I knew we were good, but you never know how good we were, and I think, for me, it was when we went to Notre Dame,” Aalsma said. “We competed at a high level. That was such a hard loss because we were up by 10 with 3½ minutes to play. But that showed us not only are we a good Div. 3 team, but I think we’re one of the top teams in the state in whatever division we’re in.”

Senior Abbie Aalsma led all scorers with 28 points while Petersen posted 18 points, six boards and four blocks in the defeat.

The other non-conference loss the Warriors suffered was against Verona, 62-58, on Feb. 15.

That defeat was the third in six games spanning 16 days, but it would be Waupun’s last of the year.

Iron sharpened iron, and the Warriors would go on to win their final six games of the year, including a 63-42 victory over Freedom in the title game.

“They cut it to 34-29 and I think that’s where when you looked at the schedule we put together and the top losses that we had, and the learning experiences that we had through that, that was one of those moments where, man, I was thankful for losses against Green Bay Notre Dame and against Verona,” Tim Aalsma said. “It allowed us to be strong in that situation because we went on an 11-0 run after they cut it down.”

Meanwhile, the Rockets never lost a regular season game and went on to finish a perfect 31-0 on the year, setting the state record for most wins in a season.

That’s not to say the Rockets didn’t learn anything.

On the contrary, while the Warriors learned from their losses, the Rockets kept gaining momentum from each win, especially the third game of the season.

Randolph started the season out with victories over Marshall and Montello before they got their first big test of the season in Lake Mills.

The L-Cats were coming off a Div. 3 state title with a senior-dominant team the season prior. The Rockets found themselves in a 28-22 hole at halftime, but they never gave up and came back to cage the L-Cats, 59-43.

“They beat a good (La Crosse) Aquinas team in the finals (last season),” Kaufman said of a Lake Mills team that had an eight-point advantage early in the second half. “In other years, I think (we) would’ve shut down. This team was so gritty. They stayed together. They stayed cohesive. Their body language was OK. In the second half we really dominated on the defensive end. We played inside-out and I think we ended up outscoring them by 22 in the second half.”

The Rockets held the L-Cats to just 15 points after halftime and were led by Buwalda with 21 points, and her younger sister, Jorey Buwalda, had eight points. Junior Maddie DeVries also finished with 11 points and sophomore Mya Moldenhauer chipped in nine.

That victory catapulted the Rockets to two-point victories over Sheboygan North and Watertown Luther Prep in December. They also defeated Columbus, which made it to this year’s Div. 3 sectional semifinals.

The Rockets also dominated New Berlin West as well, and defeated Trailways East Conference champion Oakfield twice, including in their Div. 5 sectional semifinal on March 3.

And once they got to the postseason, they beat every team by double-digits, including in the Div. 5 state championship against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 47-31.

“We knew they were a good team coming in and my automatic thought was let’s play our best and see what happens,” Presley Buwalda said of why the Lake Mills game helped Randolph win their first gold ball. “At the beginning of the season I did not expect us to go 31-0 whatsoever. We played a tough non-conference schedule. I figured we would use those games and learn from them to work our way to this. It worked out in our favor because we kept winning them and winning them.”

Kaufman knew the Lake Mills game changed Randolph in a good way.

“We went down to the locker room, and I even told them that was a turning point for that basketball team,” he said.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

