'Just don't think about it': Poynette's Grace Berner clears mind in the clutch to lift Pumas over Baraboo

The Baraboo girls basketball team was in position to end its five-game losing streak. The Thunderbirds led Poynette almost the entire night, and took a 51-49 lead with 13.2 seconds left, but managed to let victory slip away when Poynette senior Grace Berner converted a 3-point play with 2.9 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Pumas to a 52-51 non-conference win at Baraboo High School on Tuesday night.
Baraboo (2-10) had taken a 50-49 lead when junior Jayden Ross, who scored a team-high 13 points for the T-Birds, converted a runner through the lane with just over a minute left to play. Baraboo’s lead grew to 51-49 when freshman Kadence Funmaker hit one of two free throws with 13.2 seconds left.
On the other end of the floor with time running out, Poynette (3-8) launched a 3-pointer that was off the mark. The Pumas rebounded the miss to keep the possession alive, and Berner found herself in perfect position to rebound another missed shot by Poynette before putting it back in while being fouled to tie the game at 51 with 2.9 seconds left. Berner followed up the big bucket by drilling the free throw to give her team the lead, which held up when Baraboo’s desperation half-court heave at the buzzer came up well short.
“I was trying not to think anything, or feel anything, because that’s usually how I make them,” Berner said of her approach to the winning free throw. “Just don’t think about it. Just shoot it.”
Baraboo led by as many as nine points in the first half and led 29-24 at the break, but saw its lead start to dwindle as it struggled to make shots from the free throw line. The Thunderbirds made just 9 of 22 of their free throws in the game and were just 3 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half. During one stretch in the second half, Baraboo missed nine straight free throws.
Baraboo coach Michael Behl said the missed free throws were certainly a factor, as was Poynette’s defensive pressure in the second half.
“To their credit they made some shots late, they rebounded well and they put a lot of pressure on us late in the game, which kind of put us back on our heels and kind of got us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Behl said.
After Baraboo senior Seneca Funmaker gave the Thunderbirds a 43-38 lead on a 3-point play with 8:04 to play, the Pumas appeared to be in danger of letting the game get away from them. With 7:34 to go, Baraboo was granted four free throws and possession of the ball when Poynette coach Tom Mackey was whistled for a technical foul after he argued a foul called against his team. Baraboo didn’t take advantage of the opportunity though, as it missed all four free throws and couldn’t score on the possession.
Poynette seized an opportunity to close the gap and went on a huge 7-0 run. The spurt started on a pair of buckets by senior Rachel Yelk, who finished with 11 points for the Pumas. A free throw from freshman Mercedi Lapacek tied the game at 43 before a layup from junior Hadley Walters made it 45-43 with 3:45 left, giving Poynette its first lead since it was up 4-3 just over 2 minutes into the game.
Mackey said a switch on the defensive end helped his team catch Baraboo.
“We started out in a zone and that just wasn’t working. They really hit their 3s early and I wasn’t happy with that. So we made some lineup changes,” Mackey said. “It was a group that doesn’t normally play together a lot. We play a lot of zone, so we had to go more man. So it was a different lineup and I appreciate the effort everybody put in.”
Baraboo would bounce back and take a 47-45 lead on baskets from Ross and Seneca Funmaker before Lapacek answered with a layup that tied the game at 47 with 1:45 to play.
A free throw by Ross would give the Thunderbirds a 48-47 lead before Berner scored on a layup that put the Pumas in front 49-48 with 1:17 to play. Ross answered with her runner on the other end to put Baraboo back in front, until Berner rescued the Pumas in the final minutes.
Baraboo used its outside shooting to control the first half. The Thunderbirds made five of their six 3-pointers on the night in the first half led by Emma Fluette. The senior made three of her four 3-pointers in the opening 18 minutes on her way to a 12-point night.
Behl said his team did a good job of finding open shooters early in the game.
“We really moved the ball well. We took good shots. We kind of set our teammates up for those shots,” Behl said. “We got a lot of open looks from 3, which is what we want to get, especially with our size, and we knocked them down in the first half.”
Poynette showed it also could shoot from the outside. The Pumas made three straight 3-pointers – one each from Berner, Yelk and senior Ashia Meister – to erase an early 9-point deficit and tie the game at 13.
The victory for Poynette was a great way to finish a crazy first half of the season that saw the Pumas play nine of their first 10 games on the road.
And while the loss was Baraboo’s sixth straight, Behl is seeing signs of progress from his team as it nears the midway point of the season.
“They’re figuring themselves out,” Behl said. "I think it took awhile, but I think they are figuring themselves out, and they understand that we can be diverse in who scores for us. They’re starting to see that.”