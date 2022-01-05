'Just don't think about it': Poynette's Grace Berner clears mind in the clutch to lift Pumas over Baraboo

Baraboo led by as many as nine points in the first half and led 29-24 at the break, but saw its lead start to dwindle as it struggled to make shots from the free throw line. The Thunderbirds made just 9 of 22 of their free throws in the game and were just 3 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half. During one stretch in the second half, Baraboo missed nine straight free throws.

Baraboo coach Michael Behl said the missed free throws were certainly a factor, as was Poynette’s defensive pressure in the second half.

“To their credit they made some shots late, they rebounded well and they put a lot of pressure on us late in the game, which kind of put us back on our heels and kind of got us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Behl said.

After Baraboo senior Seneca Funmaker gave the Thunderbirds a 43-38 lead on a 3-point play with 8:04 to play, the Pumas appeared to be in danger of letting the game get away from them. With 7:34 to go, Baraboo was granted four free throws and possession of the ball when Poynette coach Tom Mackey was whistled for a technical foul after he argued a foul called against his team. Baraboo didn’t take advantage of the opportunity though, as it missed all four free throws and couldn’t score on the possession.