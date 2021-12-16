Kayl Petersen, Abbie Aalsma have been night, leads Waupun past Kettle Moraine Lutheran

“We were playing really well,” Abbie Aalsma said. “Kayl went off in the first half and we really needed that for some energy.”

The Chargers (3-5, 2-2) started the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-24 in the first 3 minutes.

“We know KML,” Tim Aalsma said. “Every time we play them, they’re going to give a great effort. They’re really well coached. They’ve got a lot of team speed and I thought we had a hard time adjusting to that. In the second half, once we settled it, they had a really nice run to start, but in the timeouts we challenged them a little bit to find out where we are at, mentally, and what adjustments we need to make.”

“They’re a team that won’t let up no matter who they’re playing against,” Abbie Aalsma added. “We’re so glad to have her on our team for sure. It’s a really nice thing to have someone talk and do things all around on defense and offense.”

Petersen said the Chargers were a team that gave them a different challenge no other team had given the Warriors this season.