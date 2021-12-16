Kayl Petersen, Abbie Aalsma have been night, leads Waupun past Kettle Moraine Lutheran

WAUPUN – The Waupun high school girls basketball team has relied on the offensive fire power a lot this season.
Specifically, senior Abbie Aalsma and sophomore Kayl Petersen take on a heavy workload. The high-scoring duo turned in another typical night at the office on Thursday, scoring 26 and 25 points, respectively, to lead the Warriors a 71-44 East Central Conference victory over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
“We shoot every day in practice and we want everyone on our team with confidence,” Abbie Aalsma said. “Once we shoot in practice, we’re good.”
Petersen scored five of the Warriors’ first 12 points, helping Waupun (8-0, 5-0 ECC) — the top ranked team in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — start the game with a 12-0 lead in the first 4 minutes, 10 seconds.
“It gave us a cushion to play with and I think we relaxed,” Tim Aalsma said. “That’s what happened. We’ve had some games over the last couple of weeks where those runs have ballooned into much bigger increments. Tonight, you’re playing a team that’s resilient and they’re here to fight.
“That set the tone, but they made some good adjustments and were right back in it.”
Petersen went off in the first half, scoring 15 of her points to lead the Warriors to a 33-17 lead at the break.
“We were playing really well,” Abbie Aalsma said. “Kayl went off in the first half and we really needed that for some energy.”
The Chargers (3-5, 2-2) started the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-24 in the first 3 minutes.
“We know KML,” Tim Aalsma said. “Every time we play them, they’re going to give a great effort. They’re really well coached. They’ve got a lot of team speed and I thought we had a hard time adjusting to that. In the second half, once we settled it, they had a really nice run to start, but in the timeouts we challenged them a little bit to find out where we are at, mentally, and what adjustments we need to make.”
“They’re a team that won’t let up no matter who they’re playing against,” Abbie Aalsma added. “We’re so glad to have her on our team for sure. It’s a really nice thing to have someone talk and do things all around on defense and offense.”
Petersen said the Chargers were a team that gave them a different challenge no other team had given the Warriors this season.
“They’re a very quick team and I think we needed to adjust to that like crazy,” she said. “We haven’t played many quick teams and we haven’t played many discipline teams, and they’re both of that. They cut hard on everything. They screen hard on everything. We definitely need to change for that.”
The Chargers were led by sophomore Taylor Schwalenberg with 11 points and Alexa Schwalenberg added 10.
“They’re a very balanced team and they go very deep,” Tim Aalsma said of the Chargers who like to shoot 3-pointers just like the Warriors, since they had eight Thursday night. “You’ve got to honor everyone, and you’ve got to contain because before you know it, the ball will be past you and they will shoot the 3.
“Just containing them collectively was our big goal for tonight.”
That run ended with a 3-pointer by Abbie Aalsma at 12:58, which sparked a 15-5 run to go up 48-29 with 8:44 left. The future Illinois State Redbird tallied 18 of her points in the second half, including five of her seven triples.
The victory will give the Warriors — who hadn’t played since they defeated Berlin 86-23 a week ago — momentum heading into their weekend matchup with Wrightstown, ranked fourth in Div. 3.
“We were tested tonight,” Tim Aalsma said. “We needed that. We knew that coming in and I think that will translate to Saturday. We’re going to have to create the intensity that the other team has to match rather than us having to match what they’re bringing to the table.
“I know they’re hungry to play the game. They’ve been excited about it for a while. It will be fun.”
Tim Aalsma said he knew when he was planning out this season’s schedule, he knew how good of a team Wrightstown was. So he wanted to give the Warriors stiff competition to prepare for the postseason.
“I knew I had a good team and I knew what Wrightstown had coming back,” he said. “I didn’t know what the numbers would be per say, but I knew it would be one of the better matchups in Division 3.”
If the Warriors can win on Saturday, it will bring even more confidence for the rest of the season. The Warriors have already beaten
If Waupun can win on Saturday, it would be its third victory over a top-ranked opponent, it will bring confidence for the rest of the season. Waupun has beaten Prairie du Chien (No. 3 in Div. 3), 71-60, on Nov. 20, and Laconia (No. 8 in Div. 4), 69-42, three days later this season.
“I think we’re already on the map a little bit,” Tim Aalsma said. “I think if we can come out on Saturday, execute and play well, we will get the victory. I think it’s one more step in the direction that we want to go.”
