Meet Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank in this week's high school sports spotlight

Caitlyn Frank

Caitlyn Frank, Baraboo 

 SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Caitlyn Frank of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Caitlyn Frank, jr., Baraboo

Sports: Girls basketball and soccer.

Key statistics/achievements in those sports: Basketball — All-conference honorable mention, played in all 25 games, scored 276 season points; averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Soccer — All-conference honorable mention and all-conference second team, 18 points (goals and assists) in 2020-21 season and 41 points in 2021-22 season.

Favorite athletic memory: Going into double overtime against Mount Horeb, playing at Fiserv Forum. Then going to watch the Bucks win the same night.

Favorite class: Biotechnology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Mount Horeb High School.

Quotable: “Caitlyn is an integral part of our team,” Baraboo girls basketball coach Michael Behl said. “She has played on the varsity since her freshman year and she has added to her game each year. It has been a pleasure to watch her grow as a player and a competitor. I look forward to watching her game move to the next level over the next two seasons.”

Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.

