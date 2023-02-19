Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Taylor Pfaff of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Taylor Pfaff, sr., Baraboo

Sport: Girls basketball

By the numbers: A four-year varsity player for the Thunderbirds, Pfaff has been at her best this season averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game. The 5-foot-7 guard, who is committed to play NCAA Division III basketball at Dubuque, has seen an uptick in her scoring thanks to improved shooting behind the arc, going a career-best 33.7% from 3-point range with 63 makes in 187 attempts. She’s also adding 3.5 rebounds per game. Pfaff has scored in double-figures 17 times, including 20 or more points in six games. She scored a career-high 29 points in the T-Birds’ 58-56 win over Sparta on Dec. 12 and surpassed 1,000 career points in a 56-50 overtime win over Fennimore in the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing at the Bucks stadium.

Favorite class: Any physical education class.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Wisconsin Dells’ new gym.

Quotable: “Taylor has been an important player in our success this year. She has learned over her four years of high school athletics and her approach to the game has grown,” coach Mike Behl said. “She understands that she can contribute even when she is not getting shots or putting up points. Her ability to see the floor, dig in defensively, rebound and help her teammates slow down in hectic moments is often overlooked by most, but not by her teammates and the coaching staff.”