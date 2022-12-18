 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Beaver Dam's Bella Oestreicher in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

The Warriors leading scoring duo discuss what got them into the sport and their hottest takes.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Bella Oestreicher of Beaver Dam.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Bella Oestreicher mug

Oestreicher

Bella Oestreicher, Sr., Beaver Dam

Sport: Girls basketball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity player for the Golden Beavers, Oestreicher has been a crucial contributor for coach Tim Chase’s bunch. The 5-foot-9 guard is a frenetic defender and can score in a multitude of ways. She averaged 9.5 points per game last season, while shooting 33.6% from 3-point range, to earn honorable mention all-Badger East Conference honors. Following some key departures and losses to injury, she’s taken on an even larger role this winter. Oestreicher is averaging 12.1 points per game, good for second best on the Beavers, matching her career-high 24 points in the teams’ 96-42 win over Baraboo on Nov. 22.

Beaver Dam holds off Badger East Conference foe DeForest

Favorite athletic memory: Winning back-to-back conference championships and playing in high-energy games with the crowd going crazy.

Favorite class: Assistant Childcare Teaching.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Watertown or anywhere out of state. It gives us the opportunity to compete against good teams out of state.

Quotable: “Bella has a real passion for basketball and competing," Chase said, "and her leadership has grown so much over the years."

Breaking News