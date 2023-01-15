Meet Dodgeland's Madee Peplinski in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Madee Peplinski of Dodgeland.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Madee Peplinski, sr., Dodgeland

Sport: Basketball.

Key statistics and achievements: Averages 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals a game. She's started every game this season.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing in my first soccer game since returning from my ACL injury and winning.

Favorite class: Pottery.

Favorite place to compete: My favorite place to compete on the road is Hustisford. We combine soccer teams in the spring, so I get to see and play against a lot of my teammates for soccer.

Quotable: “Madee makes everyone around her on the court better,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. “She is the epitome of a team player. Madee is one of the most competitive young ladies I have ever coached.”