Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Chloe Schultz of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Chloe Schultz, jr., Portage

Sport: Girls basketball

By the numbers: The Warriors have had a difficult season with a number of young players being thrust into starting roles. Schultz is among those, but the 5-foot-7 guard has taken it in stride, helping guide the youthful group on both ends of the court. Primarily the Warriors’ point guard, Schultz isn’t a huge scorer but she makes up for that on the defensive end, including a five-point, six-steal performance in a 70-21 loss to Lodi on Jan. 31. The Warriors sit at just 1-21 on the year, including 0-14 in Badger West Conference play, but snapped a 34-game losing streak with a 41-35 win over Nekoosa on Jan. 30.

Favorite athletic memory: Going to the Bucks game with my team.

Favorite class: AP Language and Composition.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Monroe.

Quotable: “Chloe has really stepped up as a leader as she has taken on the role as our point guard which is not her normal position. She is also playing aggressive full court defense, and setting up teammates for scoring opportunities,” coach Jessica Howe said. “Chloe gives her best and has high expectations for herself and is known to not back down from a challenge. Her confidence and IQ on the court have grown so much during her junior season and we are excited to see what the future holds for Chloe.”