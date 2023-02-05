Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hannah Kallungi of Portage.

Hannah Kallungi, jr., Portage

Sports: Girls basketball, tennis.

Key statistics/achievements: I am co-captain for the basketball team this year.

Favorite athletic memory: My freshman year we only went in person for school two days a week, so on the other three days my sister and I would go into the gym to shoot before school hours. There was only a few of us that went, which made it more special. That extra time in the gym shooting and messing around with some of my teammates is when I really began loving basketball.

Favorite class: AP Language with Mrs. Giessel.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Baraboo.

Quotable: "Hannah has been putting in the extra time on her shooting game and is becoming very confident with her trigger,” Portage girls basketball coach Jessica Howe said. “She is kind and positive to her teammates and is very passionate about making sure they have a wonderful experience on the team. Hannah is a captain this year and represents our group so well as she is respectful, makes her family, school and her teammates a priority, she is extremely reliable and always gives her best effort."