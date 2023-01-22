Meet Poynette's Laken Wagner in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Laken Wagner of Poynette.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Laken Wagner, sr., Poynette

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity player, Wagner has played a key role in the Pumas’ turnaround this season. The 5-foot-8 forward is averaging a career-best 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Wagner has scored in double-figures four times, including notching a career-high 15 in the Pumas’ 64-53 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 10. She also recorded a career-high nine rebounds in a 49-39 win over Baraboo on Jan. 3 in helping Poynette to a 10-7 overall record, including a 2-3 mark in Capitol North Conference play.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting the opportunity to build amazing friendships with teammates over the years.

Favorite class: Biology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lodi.

Quotable: “She’s a very respectful and coachable kid. She’s willing to do whatever the team needs her to do; she’s tough as nails, she’s been battling through injuries all year and competing at a very high level,” coach Lance Fritz said. “She just does a lot of those little things that for a team to be successful, it has to do them. Every team needs a Laken Wagner on their team because she just brings so much poise to what you’re doing.”