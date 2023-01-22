 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Poynette's Laken Wagner in this week's high school sports spotlight

  SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin

The Pumas leading scorer talks about what fictional television show she'd like to live in and her dream dog breed.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Laken Wagner of Poynette.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Laken Wagner, sr., Poynette

Laken Wagner mug

Wagner

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity player, Wagner has played a key role in the Pumas’ turnaround this season. The 5-foot-8 forward is averaging a career-best 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Wagner has scored in double-figures four times, including notching a career-high 15 in the Pumas’ 64-53 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 10. She also recorded a career-high nine rebounds in a 49-39 win over Baraboo on Jan. 3 in helping Poynette to a 10-7 overall record, including a 2-3 mark in Capitol North Conference play.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting the opportunity to build amazing friendships with teammates over the years.

Favorite class: Biology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lodi.

Quotable: “She’s a very respectful and coachable kid. She’s willing to do whatever the team needs her to do; she’s tough as nails, she’s been battling through injuries all year and competing at a very high level,” coach Lance Fritz said. “She just does a lot of those little things that for a team to be successful, it has to do them. Every team needs a Laken Wagner on their team because she just brings so much poise to what you’re doing.”

