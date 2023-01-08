Meet Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Sydney Cherney of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Sydney Cherney, Jr., Reedsburg

Sport: Girls basketball.

By the numbers: The lone returning starter from the Beavers’ two-time state qualifying team, Cherney has had plenty of weight on her shoulders this year. The 5-foot-9 guard has handled it well in leading Reedsburg to a 9-3 mark through the first half of its schedule. She’s averaging a team-best 28.8 points per game while being held under 20 points just twice. Cherney, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Beavers’ 57-45 win over Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 8, has scored 35 or more points five times, including a career-high 42 in a 73-60 loss to DeForest on Nov. 22. She earned WBCA Division 2 All-State and unanimous first-team All-Badger West Conference honors last winter.

Favorite athletic memory: State tournament runs in 2021 and 2022, and getting to do it with my older sister.

Favorite class: Welding.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Waunakee or Beaver Dam.

Quotable: “Sydney is a special talent. She accomplishes so much on the floor because of the work she puts into her game. She’s extremely dedicated and driven to be great,” coach Mark Simon said. “Syd has a motor that doesn’t quit. Obviously she scores, but she rebounds, gets to 50-50 balls and plays defense. That’s where she separates herself from even the great players — she’s a complete player.”