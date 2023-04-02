There was an abundance of quality high school girls basketball talent in the area.

Waupun earned back-to-back trips to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament after having to replace some top talent from last year’s state champion.

The area also saw a girl from Reedsburg lead the state in scoring.

Here is this year’s all-area team.

Player of the year

Sydney Cherney, junior, Reedsburg — Reedsburg lost a substantial amount of talent from the 2022 class and the only player who returned was Cherney. Coach Mark Simon put a big load on the third-year starter and she delivered, leading the state at 31.6 points per game, which was 822 points.

She led the Beavers to 20 wins, including a 15-game winning streak. She also broke 40 points three times. Her 50-point game against Monona Grove was a single-game school record. She averaged 12 rebounds a game and was Player of the Year in the Badger West Conference.

The 5-foot-9 guard committed to NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University on March 27. She has 1,671 career points.

Coach of the year

Tim Aalsma, Waupun — The Warriors lost their leading scorer and a couple other pieces from the 2022 class. However, Aalsma also had juniors Kayl Petersen and Gracie Gopalan to lead the way. They even had Aalsma’s youngest daughter, sophomore Lydia Aalsma, who took a step forward in her development.

The Warriors defeated Prairie du Chien 50-40 on March 4 to earn back-to-back trips to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament. Petersen earned Player of the Year in the East Central Conference and both her and Lydia Aalsma were first-team selections in the ECC and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-State team. Gopalan was second-team All-ECC and honorable mention WBCA All-State.

The Warriors lost to some quality teams, but also beat some quality teams, including Division 4 state champs Laconia, Division 3 state champs Kewaskum, last year’s Division 5 state champs Randolph and Lake Mills.

Second team — Lydia Aalsma, so., Waupun; Bella Oestreicher, sr., Beaver Dam; Jessi Ernst, sr., Pardeeville; Emily Loging, sr., Rio; Lucia McGuinness, jr., Wayland.

Honorable mention — Gracie Gopalan, jr., Waupun; Taylor Pfaff, sr., Baraboo; Hadley Walters, sr., Poynette; Mikenna Boettcher, sr., Columbus; Autumn Kuehl, sr., Hustisford.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

Photos: McFarland girls basketball team defeats Reedsburg in the regional final