'Mirror images' Beaver Dam, Waunakee grind it out in Badger East girls basketball showdown

But Beaver Dam was able to make up the difference with balanced scoring, getting 10 apiece from Salettel and Wittnebel, nine apiece from Wilke and 5-11 sophomore Riley Czarnecki and eight from junior guard Maddie Kuenzi.

It’s the kind of depth the Golden Beavers hope can carry them as they work through some of the issues that come from being so young.

“That’s great. We love that — we want to be a ‘team,’ so that’s what we want to have,” Chase said of the balanced scoring. “We’re proud of those games when we break it up pretty evenly.”

The Warriors didn’t quite follow the same recipe Friday, with only the two girls in double figures, seven from Lexis Savola and six from Meudt as their four leading scorers.

But they didn’t quit down the stretch, turning what was looking like a blowout midway through the second half into a bit of a nailbiter in clutch time.

“It shows us,” Richter said, “that one of the better teams around — that we can compete with them and battle.”