'Mirror images' Beaver Dam, Waunakee grind it out in Badger East girls basketball showdown

WAUNAKEE — Points were difficult to come by in Friday night’s Badger East Conference battle between the Beaver Dam and Waunakee high school girls basketball teams, with both finishing below their scoring averages on the year — the Golden Beavers 11 under their mark and the Warriors six under.
And while Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said one reason was that both sides could have played a little better offensively, there was another, bigger reason.
Both sides were relentless defensively.
“True,” Chase said, “and that’s because of our length.
“We’re mirror images in a lot of ways because we’re both long and athletic.”
In the end, it was Beaver Dam that prevailed, winning 59-49 to remain a game back of unbeaten Monona Grove in what’s shaping up to be a tightly contested race for the league championship.
The Golden Beavers had just a bit more fight than the Warriors.
“We’ve got to learn to do that a little bit,” Chase said of his young roster. “It could have gone the other way, but it didn’t. We’re happy with this one. We’ve had a couple tough losses since Thanksgiving, and this was a big (win).”
It came in large part thanks to a mostly-dominant first half.
Beaver Dam (9-2, 5-1 Badger East), ranked eighth in the Division 2 coaches poll, spotted Waunakee (5-3, 4-2) the first four points of the game but then scored 11 unanswered, the last of them coming on a steal and fastbreak lay-up by junior Bella Oestreicher and a lay-up by sophomore Gabby Wilke off an inbounds pass.
Later, Beaver Dam would go on an 11-2 run to close out the half, taking a 32-15 lead into the locker room thanks to Wilke’s buzzer-beating basket on a baseline drive to the hoop.
She finished with seven in the half while 6-foot-1 junior Kylie Wittnebel had eight, two of them coming on a drive-and-dish from Wilke.
Carlee Lapen had five points in the half, those coming in a short burst on a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2 minutes, 31 second to go that made it 28-13 then on a high-low dish from Wittnebel with 2 minutes left that made it 30-13.
“We’ve been trying to get our kids to just fight and battle a little bit more — because when we don’t battle, we have first halves like this,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “The second half they battled and played some good basketball.”
Indeed the Warriors did.
After trailing by 17 at the break, their deficit remained large with 7:08 left following a 3 by sophomore Annika Salettel that gave Beaver Dam a 48-33 lead.
But the Warriors would go on an 11-3 run from there, getting within 51-44 when senior Lauren Meudt spun to the basket for a lay-up with 2:20 remaining.
Beaver Dam put the clamps on after that, though, and the clock ran out on Waunakee’s comeback bid.
One of the reasons the Warriors were left looking at such an uphill climb most of the night? They struggled at the rim, missing upwards of a dozen baskets in the paint.
“It’s felt that way a lot this year,” Richter said of missed bunnies being costly. “We spent a ton of time working on finishing with this group. It just seems like we get in good spots, we’re just not converting. I wish I had the answer.
Playing Beaver Dam on Friday night didn’t help matters.
“They’re a really good team and they have two good players inside,” Richter said of Wittnebel and the 6-2 Wilke. “They make it tough to finish.”
The Golden Beavers missed their share of attempts inside as well, also the result of going up against size as the Warriors boast a 6-footer in senior Ashley Sawicki — she had 10 points, trailing game-leading scorer Kylee Grabarski’s 14 points — and a number of others listed at 5-10.
But Beaver Dam was able to make up the difference with balanced scoring, getting 10 apiece from Salettel and Wittnebel, nine apiece from Wilke and 5-11 sophomore Riley Czarnecki and eight from junior guard Maddie Kuenzi.
It’s the kind of depth the Golden Beavers hope can carry them as they work through some of the issues that come from being so young.
“That’s great. We love that — we want to be a ‘team,’ so that’s what we want to have,” Chase said of the balanced scoring. “We’re proud of those games when we break it up pretty evenly.”
The Warriors didn’t quite follow the same recipe Friday, with only the two girls in double figures, seven from Lexis Savola and six from Meudt as their four leading scorers.
But they didn’t quit down the stretch, turning what was looking like a blowout midway through the second half into a bit of a nailbiter in clutch time.
“It shows us,” Richter said, “that one of the better teams around — that we can compete with them and battle.”
The same rings true for the Golden Beavers, who a couple weeks ago saw their 88-game conference winning streak snapped by Reedsburg, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2.
The biggest takeaway for Beaver Dam on Friday?
“We got a ‘W’ tonight,” Chase said. “This team has gotten thrown into the fire a little bit more (than past years). So the fact that we got the win, on the road in conference — it’s tough to get wins on the road in conference — and the fact that we got this one, it means a lot.”
< h3> BEAVER DAM 59, WAUNAKEE 49< h3>
Beaver Dam 32 27 — 59
Waunakee 15 34 — 49
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Gabby Wilke 4 1-2 9, Annika Salettel 3 2-2 10, Kylie Wittnebel 5 0-0 10, Maddie Kuenzi 2 2-2 8, Bella Oestreicher 2 0-0 5, Riley Czarnecki 4 1-2 9, Leila Ashley 0 2-3 2, Carlee Lapen 2 1-2 6. Totals: 22 9-13 59.
WAUNAKEE — Lauren Meudt 2 2-2 6, Claire Meudt 1 0-0 3, Ava Bryan 1 3-4 5, Kylee Grabarski 4 4-4 14, Kyla Saleh 2 0-2 4, Lexis Savola 3 1-1 7, Ashley Sawicki 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 12-17 49.
3-pointers: Beaver Dam 6 (Salettel 2, Kuenzi 2, Oestreicher 1, Lapen 1), Waunakee 3 (C. Meudt 1, Grabarski 2). Total fouls: Beaver Dam 16, Waunakee 16. Fouled out: Wilke.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.