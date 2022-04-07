New Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach makes move within Big Eight Conference

Ronda McLin has been named the Sun Prairie West girls basketball coach, according to Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee.
McLin was the Madison East girls basketball coach the past three years.
“She comes to us with a great deal of experience at a variety of levels,” Nee said in a release Wednesday. “Ronda has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West girls basketball program. Along with her clear vision and mission, she brings a vast amount of knowledge and skills to the table to not only lead these young females on the court, but off the court as well.
“It was very evident during the interview process how student-centered she was and how important making connections with her student-athletes is to prepare them for life after high school. Coach McLin is extremely excited to get to work and not only build the girls basketball program at Sun Prairie West but our youth girls basketball in the community.”
Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie then will have two high schools, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
The Sun Prairie girls basketball team, in its final season as one program, was Big Eight Conference co-champion with Verona this past season. Sun Prairie, coached by John Olson, finished 22-5 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals. Madison East was 9-13 overall and finished seventh in the Big Eight this past season.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to become the first head girls basketball coach at Sun Prairie West High School,” McLin said in the release. “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”
McLin was hired as Madison East’s interim girls basketball coach in 2019, replacing James Adams. She was a standout player at East, graduating in 2004, and played at Carthage College, before completing her education at Madison Area Technical College, according to information from Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness when she was hired at East in 2019.
McLin was East’s JV coach from 2015-18 and spent a year as a varsity assistant at Madison West in 2018-19. She also coached with Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018). She was founder of HoopinBeauty Training Development (a basketball skill training and development company, according to the information from East.
After the 2019-20 season in an interim role, she was promoted to the position on a permanent basis in 2020.
East was 8-14 overall in 2019-20. The Purgolders didn’t play in 2020-21 due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. East was 9-13 overall (7-11 Big Eight) this past season.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."
Girls golf: Maggiel Gugel
Hired: Feb. 17, 2022
Experience: Sun Prairie girls golf assistant (2020-2021)
Quote: "I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game."
Girls basketball: Ronda McLin
Hired: April 6, 2022
Prior experience: Madison East interim girls basketball head coach (2019-2020), Madison East JV coach (2015-2018), Madison West varsity assistant 2018-2019, coaching experience at Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018).
Quote: “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”
Sun Prairie will have two high schools when Sun Prairie West opens in the 2022-23 school year. Ronda McLin leaves Madison East to coach the Wolves.