Not dreaming: Westfield girls basketball still abuzz after buzzer-beater sends team back to state

The enormity of the moment hasn’t escaped Carly Drew.

Making a 30-foot buzzer-beater in and of itself is impressive.

But to send her Westfield high school girls basketball team back to the WIAA state tournament for a second straight year?

Once in a lifetime.

“I definitely remember it, I just remember taking a dribble and shooting it before the buzzer went off,” Carly Drew said. “Then my sister (Trista) came up and gave me a hug, and we were all celebrating together on the middle of the floor.”

“The announcer of the game you maybe heard online was spot on. He called it like ‘A shot of a lifetime,’ and you see those situations pan out all the time, but you’re never really a part of it,” Westfield coach Luke Showen added.

The Pioneers were right in the thick of it after knocking off Bonduel, 41-38, in a Division 4 sectional final last Saturday at Waupaca High School. It has Westfield heading to the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday for a Div. 4 state semifinal tilt with top-seeded Mineral Point.

The miracle heave sent shockwaves around the Westfield area and made Drew into one of the top headlines in the state.

“It’s overwhelming,” Drew said. “Everybody is talking about it and it’s the talk of the town; it’s all you hear about.”

Even now five days removed, it’s still surreal how things transpired — and not just for Drew, either.

Junior Brandi Lentz was on the court and has admittedly had to watch the clip numerous times to make sure the Pioneers’ dream return to state is still a reality.

“Oh my gosh, I just watched it back and I saw my hands go up and I ran at Carly,” Lentz said. “I was like ‘There’s no way this went in.’ I didn’t even cry because I was just in awe; it was crazy.

“Every time I watch a different angle video I just laugh seeing the student section and everything. It was awesome.”

It’s a moment that Carly Drew said she envisioned as a kid.

Playing two-on-two pickup games with older brother Derek, a 2020 Westfield grad, older sister Trista, a senior, and younger sister Halle, the four Drew siblings would take their chance to sink a “half-court game-winner” on their driveway at home.

Being the second youngest of the bunch, those games are something Carly tried to make the most out of.

“It definitely forced me to work harder because I saw the potential they had, so it forced me to work harder. I feel like they made me better at home, which has translated onto the court and into my game now,” she said.

The results definitely have spoken for themselves. Carly Drew averages 19.6 points to pace a balanced Pioneers attack and led Westfield in each of their sectional games, including a team-high 16 in the sectional final win over the Bears.

It hasn’t surprised Showen at all, especially the game-winner to punch the Pioneers’ state ticket.

“We got a shot and Carly shoots at a high percentage; I don’t care if it’s a heave or a 2-footer. She shoots at a high percentage and to hit that, in that moment, crazy,” he said. “You maybe see that happen in the regular season to win a non-conference or regular game, but to hit a shot like that to go to the state tournament, that’s pretty wild.”

Calm, cool and collected

What isn’t wild is the Pioneers ability to stay within the moment.

From the sectional final nail-biter to a non-conference regular season game, Westfield has nearly been perfect this season, carrying a 27-1 mark into the state semifinals. The lone loss on the ledger was a 44-42 defeat against Madison Edgewood, which just ended its season with a Div. 3 sectional final loss to Waupun.

In racking up that almost unbeaten mark, the Pioneers have won by an average of 28.1 points per game, and while some games have been more lopsided than others — Westfield won 11 games by 30 points or more, while grinding out four single-digit victories — the one constant for Showen has been unwavering confidence.

“Even when we’re in a battle or not playing as well or winning like we should against a certain team, we don’t lose our composure or lose our focus,” he said.

That confidence certainly had the Pioneers eyeing a return trip to state after last year’s breakthrough. While Carly Drew said that “there was definitely an expectation,” it was never talked about, much to the design of Showen.

“I wanted the girls to enjoy the journey of the season and even as coaches, we play 14 non-conference games,” he said. “That’s a lot of games to get prepared for and jacked up for, that really might not mean a whole lot, and these girls did a good job of doing that and staying the course, each and every game.”

Helping the Pioneers stay the course has been a permeating competitive spirit amongst all of the team. The majority of the Pioneers are multi-sport athletes, including Carly Drew who plays softball in the spring on top of AAU basketball.

Lentz, fellow junior Nadia Hoffa and seniors Kimmy Sengbusch and Trista Drew all play softball in the spring, while Sengbusch played football this past fall and the other three girls were part of the Pioneers’ volleyball team.

Meanwhile, freshman Haddie Showen, who is adding 12.4 points per game and leads the Pioneers with 4.8 assists per game, runs cross country and track, along with playing AAU basketball.

Lentz, who is adding 10.2 points and has a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game, knows how beneficial that experience is.

“Each sport gives you different aspects of the different games so it teaches you leadership and just how much hard work it takes to pursue that sport, and then they all sort of overlap, too, so they all kind of help each other,” she said.

Tough road well traveled

The Pioneers are hoping last year’s first-ever state experience can help them bring home some hardware this weekend. And just like last year the Pioneers will have the long road to travel, so to speak, having received the No. 4 seed and needing to take on No. 1 Mineral Point.

Playing in Div. 3 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pioneers hung tough but couldn’t keep up with top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, suffering a 69-45 loss in the semifinals. Admittedly, Showen and the team weren’t thrilled getting seeded fourth despite having a better record than No. 2 Laconia (24-4) and No. 3 Neillsville (26-2).

“We had a great regular season, ranked as high as No. 3 in the coaches and No. 2 in the AP (polls), so we were kind of like ‘Really? What happened?’” Showen said. “I was disappointed for about 10 minutes, put it behind me and said ‘Hey, we got to get ready to play who we got to play,’ and that’s no different than the NCAA tournament when you get to the Final Four.”

The girls are definitely carrying that same mentality into the semifinal tilt against the unbeaten Pointers (28-0), who finished runner-up last season to Div. 4 champion Mishicot.

“It doesn’t really matter what seed you get, as long as you put in the hard work and try to achieve what we’re trying to get,” Lentz said.

It would certainly create another defining moment in the program’s current history-making run.

“It’s definitely a huge thing for our community to see this kind of thing happen, because it rarely happens and we’re going back-to-back now. It’s crazy and I don’t think people can gather that we’re going to state,” Drew added.

