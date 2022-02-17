'Our girls can play with anybody': No longer a Cinderella story, Westfield eyes return to state

WESTFIELD — One year removed from a WIAA Division 4 regional final appearance, Luke Showen felt there was more to do for the Westfield high school girls basketball team last season.

“Last year with the COVID-19 stuff going on, we had been to the regional semifinal a couple times and it’s like ‘Hey, we’re ready to get past that,’” Showen said.

The Pioneers coach didn’t really expect what came next.

Westfield, which moved up to Div. 3 due to a lower number of participating teams as a result of the pandemic, reached its first-ever WIAA state tournament, falling to runner-up La Crosse Aquinas, 69-45, in the semifinals.

For Showen, it was an honor well deserved — Westfield went on the road to beat second-seeded Bonduel, 55-39, before topping fellow underdog Amherst in the sectional final, 58-55, on its home court — and the veteran head coach had a feeling the upstart Pioneers were further along on the timetable than he had envisioned.

“Not to take anything away from our opponents, we had deserved what happened, but I felt like we were a couple years ahead of schedule,” he said.

Despite an almost entirely unchanged roster — current Marian University freshman Lexi Brakebush was the only senior last season that saw significant playing time — Showen wasn’t exactly sure what to expect in the Pioneers’ second act this winter.

“I knew this group of kids were going to be a good team, but when you’re starting a freshman, a sophomore, two juniors and a senior, you’re never sure how far they can get just because of some of that inexperience,” he said.

There’s no doubt in Showen’s mind now.

Entering the final game of the regular season at Adams-Friendship on Friday, the Pioneers have just one blemish to their name, are ranked No. 3 in the state in Div. 4 by both the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and the Associated Press and clinched their first-ever outright South Central Conference title.

Westfield girls basketball grinds out win over Wisconsin Dells to secure South Central title The Pioneers outlasted the Chiefs in a tense closing minutes to secure their first-ever outright SCC crown and second straight.

It has Showen believing his group won’t play the role of Cinderella for a second straight season, but there’s no reason why the proverbial glass slipper won’t still fit.

“I don’t think we’re sneaking up on anybody this year,” he said. “We’re not going to sneak up on anybody but I believe our girls can play with anybody.”

Domination in all dimensions

Westfield has proven it convincingly so far.

The Pioneers are 22-1, and with a win over the Green Devils, will punctuate a perfect conference season. In fact, Westfield has been nearly perfect all season with the lone blemish a 44-42 loss to Madison Edgewood on Dec. 30.

The Pioneers have been on an absolute tear since then, winning 11 straight games and all but two of those victories coming by 20 points or more.

And they haven’t been shootouts, either. The Pioneers have clamped down on defense to get the job done in such convincing fashion.

Westfield’s average margin of victory since the calendar turned to 2022 is 29.4 points, averaging 61.5 points while allowing nearly half that at 32.1.

It’s that ability to thrive behind high-powered offense or lockdown defense that’s made the Pioneers, who finished last year 20-6, so dangerous. While their offense hasn’t taken much of a hit — they averaged 56.8 points per game last season — it’s the defensive side of the ball that Showen has put a priority on.

“Every practice, every game it’s defense, defense, defense. I tell the girls ‘Offense is going to come and go … but defense and that consistent effort has to be there,’” he said.

It’s certainly paid dividends with 313 steals (13.6 per game). Helping ramp things up have been a number of new drills, including regular defensive slides and baseline shuffles into sprints.

Sophomore Carly Drew admitted the former isn’t the group’s favorite, but the girls see the benefits outweigh the cost.

“We’re all just dreading it, but in the end it makes us better,” she said.

“Everybody can cover wherever. We have our key post defender, my sister (Trista Drew) can cover the main player, and everybody just comes together,” she added. “When we have that defense, we can make offense out of it and rely on that to win games, especially since our defense has come around.”

Offensive artillery fully stocked

And even when the Pioneers’ defense gets opened up, like in last Friday’s 51-45 win over Wisconsin Dells, the offense has been more than able to pick up the slack, with lots of weapons available.

Carly Drew leads the balanced attack with 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while freshman Haddie Showen has added a nice spark with 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and a team-high 5.2 assists in her debut season.

Junior Brandi Lentz is also averaging double-figures with 10.7 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds, while junior Nadia Hoffa (7.9 points, 3 rebounds) and senior Trista Drew (5.7 points, 3.1 assists) are more than capable of going off on any given night.

As impressive as those numbers are, Luke Showen has been more impressed with the fact the Pioneers are doing so on fewer attempts.

How battle-tested Wisconsin Dells girls basketball is ready for a postseason run The Chiefs have eight losses entering the final game of the regular season, tying their most in nine years. Coach Bob Buss is hoping his team can show it's rather what you can learn from them.

“It’s really about being efficient. You talk about us scoring 62 points a game, but we’re shooting the ball pretty well. Carly is leading the state in 3-point percentage, Haddie is shooting 42 percent, Nadia and Trista are both shooting in the mid-30s. That’s unbelievable,” he said of his team, which is shooting 54.1% overall and 37.2% from behind the arc.

“Nadia has about the best mid-range jumper I’ve ever seen. If she’s confident in it, she can hit it. Trista can get going from 3, and Brandi had an off game tonight, but she can obviously score it.”

Aside from Hoffa, everyone on the Pioneers more or less has the green light to shoot from behind the arc, with Carly Drew (51), Haddie Showen (44) and Trista Drew (27) each with over 25 3-pointers.

But most importantly, it’s been the Pioneers’ ability to trust one another and put the team’s success over their own that has them eyeing another deep playoff run after receiving the No. 1 seed in their Div. 4 sectional.

“These kids play hard, they practice hard and one of my biggest concerns was just how they were going to mesh, because we have a lot of weapons. To get all of those weapons to mesh and play as a team, they’ve done that,” Luke Showen said.

“With all the separate pieces our team has, we can come together and form one strong team,” Carly Drew added. “We all know each player has key elements that help our team together to get us to where we are.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.