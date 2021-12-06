Pardeeville girls basketball weathers first half lull to down Markesan

PARDEEVILLE — Scoring lulls happen in basketball, it just happens.

The Pardeeville high school girls basketball team showed it wasn’t anything the Bulldogs couldn’t handle Monday night as they pulled away for a 45-27 win over Markesan in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 in league play with the win, led by as many as nine in the first half but slowly saw that lead shrink to just five at 17-12 at the break as Pardeeville was held to just four points over the final seven minutes.

The lid stayed on the basket in the early stages of the second half as the Hornets (2-5, 2-1 Trailways West) clawed within 19-16 on back-to-back runners by sophomore Leah Bobek in the first two minutes.

It was as close as Markesan got, however, as Pardeeville (4-1) started to heat back up. Senior Sydnie Wheeler started things with a left corner 3-pointer and added a fast break layup off a steal to push the lead back out to 23-16 with 13:35 left to play.

A layup by senior Amy Kelly kept the Hornets within 23-18 but the Bulldogs quickly quieted any chance at a rally with a 16-4 run over the next nine-plus minutes to seal the win. Pardeeville, which has won four straight, will put its win streak on the line Friday when it travels to fellow league leader Randolph, while Markesan will head to Fall River.

