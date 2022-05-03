Portage Girls Basketball Club offering four different summer opportunities

The Portage Girls Basketball Club will be holding four different opportunities for players this summer for a variety of age groups. A skills and drills camp for players in grades 9-12 will be offered starting June 14 and run throughout the month of July. Practices will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Portage High School on June 14, 16, 23, 28 and 30, and July 7, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28.

High school athletes will also have a chance to play in the JustAgame Fieldhouse League on Tuesday nights throughout the month of June, starting with June 7. Games begin at 5 p.m. with four 22-minute running clock games per night. A varsity only tournament will be held July 11-13, and a season-ending tournament will be held on July 31. The cost is $30 per participant. Practice on June 6 prior to the first games will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at Portage High School.

Players grades 3-12 can participate in the Chute Camp to focus on shooting form on June 8 and 9 at John Muir Elementary School. Cost is $75 per participant for the two-day camp which will be held in two sessions with grades 7-12 practicing 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and grades 3-6 practicing from 1-3:45 p.m. both days.

The PGBC Park and Rec Camp for grades 3-8 will be held June 27-29. Grades 6-8 will practice from 10 a.m. to noon and grades 3-5 will practice 12:30-2 p.m. all three days. The cost is $15 per person.

For questions, please contact coach Jessica Howe at howej@portage.k12.wi.us.

