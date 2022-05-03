 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portage Girls Basketball Club offering four different summer opportunities

The Portage Girls Basketball Club will be holding four different opportunities for players this summer for a variety of age groups. A skills and drills camp for players in grades 9-12 will be offered starting June 14 and run throughout the month of July. Practices will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Portage High School on June 14, 16, 23, 28 and 30, and July 7, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28.

High school athletes will also have a chance to play in the JustAgame Fieldhouse League on Tuesday nights throughout the month of June, starting with June 7. Games begin at 5 p.m. with four 22-minute running clock games per night. A varsity only tournament will be held July 11-13, and a season-ending tournament will be held on July 31. The cost is $30 per participant. Practice on June 6 prior to the first games will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at Portage High School.

Players grades 3-12 can participate in the Chute Camp to focus on shooting form on June 8 and 9 at John Muir Elementary School. Cost is $75 per participant for the two-day camp which will be held in two sessions with grades 7-12 practicing 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and grades 3-6 practicing from 1-3:45 p.m. both days.

The PGBC Park and Rec Camp for grades 3-8 will be held June 27-29. Grades 6-8 will practice from 10 a.m. to noon and grades 3-5 will practice 12:30-2 p.m. all three days. The cost is $15 per person.

For questions, please contact coach Jessica Howe at howej@portage.k12.wi.us.

