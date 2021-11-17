Portage girls basketball turns up pressure on Mauston in season-opening 50-37 win

Wins were hard to come by last season for the Portage prep girls basketball team as the Warriors logged just one tally on the right side of the ledger.
Portage wasted little time matching that total this season.
The Warriors caught fire to end the first half and rode that momentum to a season-opening 50-37 non-conference win over Mauston at Portage High School. Junior Asja McCall scored a game-high 19 points while senior Cameran Ratz added 15, including three 3-pointers, to power Portage to victory.
“We really were trying to play one game at a time and we scouted really well on this and we prepared,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “The girls followed exactly what our goals were, so we’re super proud of their performance for game one.”
That being said, it took some time for Portage to find a groove as it trailed 15-12 following a layup by Mauston senior Amellia Guenther with nine minutes remaining in the first half. However, the rest of the opening stanza belonged to the Warriors.
Portage proceeded to close the half on a 20-5 run to take a 32-20 lead into halftime. Ratz sparked things with a long 2-pointer before McCall ripped off six straight points. Junior Malia McCall, who chipped in 10 points, then buried a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go for a 23-15 lead.
The key to turning around the Warriors’ fortunes was a suffocating defense. Portage hounded Mauston and jumped a number of passes to create a number of steals leading to easy buckets.
It was all part of the plan for Howe.
“We know we have speed and good anticipation, and we recognized that in this game we could be very successful with some deflections,” she said. “We’re just working on getting the ball with two hands; any loose ball, any deflection, we want to collect it with two hands and go and finish strong. There were a ton of opportunities to work on that tonight.”
“I think just reading the defense has been a struggle for us, and understanding that you might look open, but sometimes you’re not actually,” Mauston coach Autumn Miller added.
One of the last of those easy buckets in the first half came by way of a pull-up Ratz triple with 1:40 to go until the break for a 31-18 lead before Portage ultimately went into the break up by a dozen.
“There was an opportunity where we put points in one after another, and that gave us a really nice cushion. I think that made the girls really excited to see that we can score, well-rounded, and follow through with our plan,” Howe said.
The lead remained in-tact throughout the second half and ballooned to as many as 45-26 after two Asja McCall free throws in the final nine minutes of play and the Warriors coasted from there. Still, the Golden Eagles didn’t pack up the tent.
Despite nearly falling behind by 20, Mauston rallied down the stretch and closed the game on an 11-5 run to trim the final margin to a baker’s dozen. Down one of their top players, senior Allison Lavold to a foot injury, and already thin bench, Miller was happy with the Golden Eagles’ effort.
“We had some girls that played the whole game, so putting it in the last four minutes is always hard, especially when we’re not overly conditioned right now,” she said. “If anything it just shows you heart of the kids to want to close the gap, even when we’re losing.”
Leading the way for Mauston was Kylie Heller as the freshman scores a team-high 15 points in her varsity debut. Meanwhile, Gunther notched 10 to also finish in double-figures for the Golden Eagles. Miller was very enthused by Heller’s performance and is hoping more of the team’s underclassmen get up to the speed of varsity play.
Despite coming up on the short end, Miller knows there are plenty of positives to take away in the first game of her second season in charge, namely the fact the team easily eclipsed last season’s 11.8 points per game mark.
“I think just having the kids come to practice every day and enjoy being there, knowing that the scoreboard might not reflect how hard they work, is good,” she said. “You can tell that they’re passionate and hopefully we find some more success this year.”
Similarly, Howe is encouraged by the Warriors’ start on both side of the ball. Portage averaged just 36.7 points per game last season and equally struggled to slow opposing teams down last year allowing 66 ppg. In her mind, the win over the Golden Eagles showed both.
“I think there was a lot more composure on offense and understanding what we’re trying to accomplish,” she said. “And defensively, I think we’re anticipating a little bit better and willing to put ourselves out there to make some easier plays.”
Portage will look to continue this promising start when it travels to Beaver Dam on Thursday in the team’s Badger West Conference opener. Meanwhile, Mauston will host Tomah on Thursday evening for the Golden Eagles’ non-conference home opener.
