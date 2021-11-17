Portage girls basketball turns up pressure on Mauston in season-opening 50-37 win

It was all part of the plan for Howe.

“We know we have speed and good anticipation, and we recognized that in this game we could be very successful with some deflections,” she said. “We’re just working on getting the ball with two hands; any loose ball, any deflection, we want to collect it with two hands and go and finish strong. There were a ton of opportunities to work on that tonight.”

“I think just reading the defense has been a struggle for us, and understanding that you might look open, but sometimes you’re not actually,” Mauston coach Autumn Miller added.

One of the last of those easy buckets in the first half came by way of a pull-up Ratz triple with 1:40 to go until the break for a 31-18 lead before Portage ultimately went into the break up by a dozen.

“There was an opportunity where we put points in one after another, and that gave us a really nice cushion. I think that made the girls really excited to see that we can score, well-rounded, and follow through with our plan,” Howe said.

The lead remained in-tact throughout the second half and ballooned to as many as 45-26 after two Asja McCall free throws in the final nine minutes of play and the Warriors coasted from there. Still, the Golden Eagles didn’t pack up the tent.