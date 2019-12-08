Beaver Dam’s Maty Wilke finished with 26 points, but fouled out at the beginning of the second overtime, and the Golden Beavers lost 65-57 in double overtime to Evanston (Ill.) in a game that was part of the Chicagoland Invitational Showcase, held at William Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill.
“That hurt our chances, obviously, a little bit,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “They made some plays down the stretch.”
The Golden Beavers (4-1) were outscored 16-3 in the third quarter, which allowed the Wildkits (5-0) to take a 44-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t make a single basket,” Chase said. “We made three free throws. We had pretty good looks. We missed some pretty open looks in that corner. We were three of six from the line and we just did not get enough done on the offensive end in that third quarter.”
But the Beaver Dam defense forced 11 turnovers by Evanston in the fourth. It helped the Golden Beavers go on a 17-5 run and force overtime, tied at 50.
“Our defense was excellent,” Chase said. “It looked like Beaver Dam defense. We fought our way back in the game pretty well. It just wasn’t enough in the end.”
Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens finished with 16 points while Jada Donaldson had nine for the Golden Beavers.
Chase said the Golden Beavers moved the ball well enough in the first half as they went into halftime with a 30-28 lead.
Evanston's Ambrea Gentle gave Beaver Dam fits all game, as she led all scorers with 29 points. Jayla Turchin scored 13 points while Lola Lesmond put up nine points for the Wildkits.
“We did have some success at times,” Chase said of guarding Gentle. “Then there were other times that she pretty much had her way. She’s 6-foot-3, fairly athletic and very strong. We play against some posts that are probably as tall as she is, but are a little quicker than her. I don’t think anyone really necessarily has her size, strength and speed together. She kind of has a little bit of everything. She was pretty good with some of her post moves as well. She had a consistently good game.”
Chase did say there were still positives the Golden Beavers took away from the loss, as they move on to host Baraboo on Tuesday.
“We kept our continuity that we’re never going to give up in a game,” he said. “In fact, we were down double digits when we fought back and tied it up. We kept things going throughout. Our fight was always here. That was never really an argument that we didn’t have to fight. That was good. It would’ve been easy for us to throw it out once we got down.
“It’s just a new experience for us. There’s a lot of new kids in some new roles. We’re still trying to figure it out. It was a big stage for a lot of people. We’ll have to prepare a little bit better. Hopefully next time our preparation will be a little bit better, the outcome will be a little bit better as well.”
BOYS HOCKEY
BEAVER DAM 4, OREGON 1
The Golden Beavers boys hockey team scored twice in the final period to get a little cushion on its way to beating the Panthers Saturday night.
Dalton Jones scored the game’s first goal, but was answered by Oregon’s Laszlo Orosz. Riley VanderHoeven scored his third goal of the season in the second period off an assist by Ben Cremers to give the Golden Beavers a 2-1 lead.
Cremers, who leads Beaver Dam with 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists), scored in the third period to give the Golden Beavers a 3-1 lead. The final goal was with an empty netter by Daniel Smolen with 9 seconds left to play to make it 4-1.
Kirk Davis got his first start of the season in goal for Beaver Dam and finished with 21 saves.
Beaver Dam’s next game will be a Badger North Conference tilt against Waunakee on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Family Center
GIRLS HOCKEY
CAP CITY 13, BEAVER DAM 1
Try as they might, the Golden Beavers prep girls hockey team was no match for the Cougars as they were clobbered in Saturday’s Badger Conference game at the Beaver Dam Family Center.
Beaver Dam goalie Abby Okon finished with 70 saves on the night. Her teammate Dayna Jones scored in the second period at 15:44.
The defense in front of Okon was no match for Zephryn Jager, who scored two goals and assisted on three others for the Cougars. Both Audrey Wood and Mackenzie Rosin scored twice and had an assist for the Cougars.
Beaver Dam’s offense only got one shot off in the first period while the Cougars scored just once in 32 shots on goal. The Golden Beavers finished with five shots on goal.
~For complete box scores, look in the scoreboard.
