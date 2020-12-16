PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 players to watch from Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie

The focus is on …
Emma Kreuziger, Sr., Portage
A three-sport athlete, Kreuziger brings a diverse skill set to the Warriors. The 5-foot-10 forward did a little bit of everything last year and is the team's top returning scorer after averaging 4.5 points per game. Kreuziger never reached double-figures but scored nine points twice, including in the team’s 48-47 overtime win over Baraboo. Improved consistency around the basket should help her more regularly reach 10 or more points after she had made just 26.7% of her field goal attempts in 2019-20. While her scoring was suspect at times, the volleyball middle blocker made use of her height, leading the Warriors in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game. Kreuziger also features a good amount of speed being a track athlete and will look to tie everything together this season.
Coach Jessica Howe's take: "Emma is a joy to coach. She listens to instructions and applies it right away in practices and games. She's a three-sport athlete for PHS all while earning fabulous grades. She is a great teammate and is always supportive of everyone on the team. … She's a tenacious and gifted rebounder with an impressive vertical and she is not letting a minute of her time go unwasted as she has much understanding and appreciation that this is her last year."
Maty Wilke, Sr., Beaver Dam
Where to begin. The 5-foot-10 guard is a household name in these parts by now — and she may very well be a household name statewide before all is said and done. The top recruit in Wisconsin among class of 2021 players was highly sought after by many of the top NCAA Division I programs in the country before ultimately deciding on the University of Wisconsin in the first week of August, and subsequently making it official with a Letter of Intent a month ago. In a program littered with talented scorers over the last decade-plus, Wilke on Nov. 28 became the Golden Beavers' all-time leading scorer. But she also will end her career among the tops in rebounding, steals and assists as well, a testament to her versatility. She returns this year having averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals last year as a junior, numbers that earned her first team all-state accolades from the Associated Press (she was among those in contention for the AP's Player of the Year honor) and also first team all-state honors in Division 2 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Coach Tim Chase's take: “She can find a lot of ways to have an impact,” he said following the 2019-20 season regarding the fact Wilke is the primary focus of opposing defenses night-in and night-out but nevertheless always manages to have a big impact on the game in one manner or another.
Taylor Pfaff, So., Baraboo
Pfaff came in as a freshman and immediately carried the load for a Thunderbirds team that struggled to put points on the board. Pfaff averaged 12.6 of Baraboo’s 33.1 points per game in 2019-20. She shot a team-best 31.5% from the field, made 66.4% of her free-throw attempts and 21.5% of her 3-pointers. The 5-foot-7 athletic guard also led the T-Birds with 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, while adding 1.7 steals per contest.
Coach Michael Behl's take: "Taylor is athletic, motivated and has outstanding court vision. And probably most importantly, she loves basketball and has a great desire to make the most out of her abilities. Her confidence is growing. Her confidence will allow her to be that go-to player every team needs in crucial situations. At some point, we will need her to create a shot for herself or her teammates, we will need her to help grab a rebound after a defensive stop and we will need her to use her skills with the ball to beat pressure when teams come after us."
Mahra Wieman, Jr., Reedsburg
Wieman set the Beavers' single-season scoring record with 479 points last year. The 5-foot-10 wing shot over 45% from the field and averaged 20.0 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Badger North Conference and honorable mention all-state recognition. She has 659 career points now entering year three as a varsity starter.
Coach Mark Simon's take: “Mahra has an ability to score in so many different ways. She can shoot the three, has a mid-range game and is good around the basket. She’s had some big games against some great competition.”
Naomi Breunig, Sr., Sauk Prairie
Breunig should play with a bit more freedom as a senior after signing this fall to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Winona (Minn.) State University. The 5-foot-10 versatile wing, who said the decision took some weight off her shoulders, is coming off a junior year in which she averaged 17 points per game to earn first-team All-Badger North honors. She’s contributed every year of high school, also averaging 8.9 points per game as a freshman and 10.9 points per game as a sophomore.
Coach Aaron Andres' take: "She's got great length on the defensive side of the ball, rebounds well, anticipates the play very well. Offensively she scores, flat out — whether it's in the post, on the perimeter, off the dribble. And she likes to score, so she hunts shots. That movement and her eagerness to do that helps us run good offense, so we're going to use that quite a bit to help us create advantages against defenses and put them in positions where they have to defend her and the next pass."
Also keep an eye on …
The entire rest of Beaver Dam's roster
Complementing Wilke as primary scoring options this year will be seniors Paige Hodgson and Natalie Jens, who are headed to NCAA DI Northern Kentucky and DII Minnesota State Moorhead, respectively. The 6-foot-3 Hodgson is good in the paint but also has range that extends beyond the 3-point line, and Jens is one of the top defenders in the area, if not for the state. Hodgson averaged 5.0 points per game in 2019-20 and is poised to see that number skyrocket, while Jens averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists. But as has been the case throughout the Golden Beavers' dynasty, the bench will be deep and the stat sheet littered with names, including seniors Avery Stonewall and Paige Yagoginski; sophomores Kylie Wittnebel, Maddie Kuenzi, Bella Oestreicher and Carlee Lapen; and freshmen Gabby Wilke (Maty's younger sister), Annika Salettel and Riley Czarnecki.
Coach Tim Chase's take: "We are Beaver Dam!!!"
Maya White Eagle, Sr., Baraboo
White Eagle will take some of the scoring and ball-handling load off of Pfaff's hands. The senior, who transferred from Madison Memorial to her hometown Baraboo, also brings experience, confidence and defense to a team in need of all of them. The 5-foot-6 White Eagle averaged 8.9 points per game for the Spartans in 2019-20, making 29 3-pointers while adding 53 steals. The honorable mention All-Big 8 Conference selection should see her numbers increase across the board as a senior, as she’s transitioning from a 24-2 Madison Memorial team to a Baraboo team that went 3-19 last season.
Coach Michael Behl's take: “She has been in a winning program and she brings with her a winning mindset that will help all of her teammates this season. Maya will be featured much more this season and parts of her game that were dormant last year will really become obvious, such as her ability to create off the dribble, defend on the ball against our opponent’s best creators, rebound, and lead on and off the floor. Maya is a scholarship level player and this season she will open the eyes of a lot of college coaches.”
Trenna Cherney, Jr., Reedsburg
Cherney has been productive since she stepped on the varsity court as a freshman. A two-time first-team All-Badger North pick, the 5-foot-10 wing averaged 14.5 points per game as a sophomore to reach 657 points for her career. She also sticks her nose in the action on both ends of the floor.
Coach Mark Simon's take: “Trenna provides some toughness. She’s a physical player that sets the tone for our team. She’s been a big contributor to our team the last two years, so I think that experience will definitely help.”
Olivia Breunig, Sr., Sauk Prairie
Breunig’s senior year is off to a great start athletically. She earned honorable mention all-state honors on the volleyball court after a big season in which she helped captain Sauk Prairie to the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The 5-foot-10 wing will look to bring that leadership and experience to the basketball court. She averaged 10.5 points per game as a sophomore and was second on the team last year with 8.0 points per game, a number that could increase as more opportunities come her way.
Coach Aaron Andres' take: “She's a really good catch-and-shoot shooter from what I've seen so far. And then she's athletic when attacking the rim. I think that combination will make her hard to guard. And she's competitive.”
Cameran Ratz, Jr., Portage
As a sophomore last season, Ratz slowly came into her own as the end of her debut varsity campaign wore on. In 2020-21, that blossoming close will look to bloom into a breakout season as the Warriors will rely on the lengthy guard. Ratz was the team’s top 3-point threat last year, sinking 20 triples en route to a 4.3 points per game average. She hit double-figures three times, including a career-high 12 points in the Warriors’ 76-30 romp over Jackson Living Word Lutheran at the Kiel Holiday Tournament. Ratz added 1.9 rebounds per game and with some key ball handlers gone, will take on more responsibilities this winter. When the ball isn’t in her hands, Ratz is a dangerous catch-and-shoot prospect.
Coach Jessica Howe's take: "Look for Cameran to really blossom into a big time scorer for the Warriors this season! She has outstanding range and can knock down free throws on a constant basis. Another player that is willing to learn to be a complete player!"
