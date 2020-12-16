PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 players to watch from Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie

Where to begin. The 5-foot-10 guard is a household name in these parts by now — and she may very well be a household name statewide before all is said and done. The top recruit in Wisconsin among class of 2021 players was highly sought after by many of the top NCAA Division I programs in the country before ultimately deciding on the University of Wisconsin in the first week of August, and subsequently making it official with a Letter of Intent a month ago. In a program littered with talented scorers over the last decade-plus, Wilke on Nov. 28 became the Golden Beavers' all-time leading scorer. But she also will end her career among the tops in rebounding, steals and assists as well, a testament to her versatility. She returns this year having averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals last year as a junior, numbers that earned her first team all-state accolades from the Associated Press (she was among those in contention for the AP's Player of the Year honor) and also first team all-state honors in Division 2 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.