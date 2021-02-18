PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Albany's early pressure spells end for Rio in sectional semis

The Vikings eventually ripped off a 10-0 run to inch within 21-17. The run ended when Adeline Hutzler turned a steal into a fastbreak layup before Sarah Hagenow assisted Loging for a 3-pointer that forced an Albany timeout with 2:17 to go.

Rio’s run stopped there however, and Albany created some momentum before halftime. Dahl hit a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds remaining, then the Comets forced a turnover and Dahl hit a floater at the buzzer to give Albany a 29-21 halftime lead.

The Vikings threatened a couple of times in the second half, but they could never get closer than five points down the stretch. They picked up the defensive pressure, which led to a Kayla Staveness steal and pair of free throws to make it 39-34 with 10:30 remaining. But Albany’s Jada Flannery answered with a jumper and the Comets quickly built another double-digit lead.

Rio pulled within seven a couple times down the stretch, but Albany hung on to advance to Saturday’s sectional final. The Comets, who have never reached the state tournament, will meet top-seeded Black Hawk, which has handed Albany both of its losses this season, and claimed a 68-30 home win over No. 4 Almond-Bancroft on Thursday.