PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Albany's early pressure spells end for Rio in sectional semis

ALBANY — Endings are hard.
That was the primary message in the Rio locker room following Thursday’s 56-48 loss to Albany in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game at Albany High School.
“It was a tough game,” Rio head coach Deb Hutzler said. “It’s hard to end anything.”
The start was also tough for the third-seeded Vikings. The second-seeded Comets came out the gates blazing and set the tone with their pressing defense, scoring 17 of the game’s first 19 points while keeping Rio uncomfortable.
“I knew we’d start like that,” Hutzler said. “We knew their pressure was going to be intense. And we knew they had one player, and that was the difference.”
After three-plus scoreless minutes to start the game, that player — Albany’s Brianna Dahl — got on the board. The junior guard, who scored a game-high 29 points, hit a pair of free throws before Payton Wachholz buried a corner 3-pointer.
Rio (13-7) found the mark with an Adeline Hutzler basket 3 minutes, 49 seconds into the game. Albany’s defense didn’t let up, however, while the Comets (19-2) also grabbed a number of offensive rebounds to seize a 17-2 lead.
The Vikings started to find their footing when Emily Loging banked in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 17-5 with 8:14 remaining in the half. A couple possessions later, the sophomore got it at the top of the key again. She pump faked and hit a free-throw line jumper to help open up the Rio offense.
The Vikings eventually ripped off a 10-0 run to inch within 21-17. The run ended when Adeline Hutzler turned a steal into a fastbreak layup before Sarah Hagenow assisted Loging for a 3-pointer that forced an Albany timeout with 2:17 to go.
Rio’s run stopped there however, and Albany created some momentum before halftime. Dahl hit a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds remaining, then the Comets forced a turnover and Dahl hit a floater at the buzzer to give Albany a 29-21 halftime lead.
The Vikings threatened a couple of times in the second half, but they could never get closer than five points down the stretch. They picked up the defensive pressure, which led to a Kayla Staveness steal and pair of free throws to make it 39-34 with 10:30 remaining. But Albany’s Jada Flannery answered with a jumper and the Comets quickly built another double-digit lead.
Rio pulled within seven a couple times down the stretch, but Albany hung on to advance to Saturday’s sectional final. The Comets, who have never reached the state tournament, will meet top-seeded Black Hawk, which has handed Albany both of its losses this season, and claimed a 68-30 home win over No. 4 Almond-Bancroft on Thursday.
“We didn’t play very well and we didn’t execute,” Deb Hutzler said. “I think that comes with fatigue. We were missing shots at the basket that we don’t normally miss. The fatigue sets in. It’s tough to play 32 minutes.”
Only four players scored for Rio. Adeline Hutzler scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the second half, while Loging added 14, Staveness had 11 and Hagenow had four.
Deb Hutzler said she’ll remember Rio’s two seniors, Adeline Hutzler and Hagenow, for their will to win.
“Those girls play so hard at every moment,” Deb Hutzler said, noting that every student-athlete thinks they’re giving all they can. “But those two are over the top. They push themselves to exhaustion. They trip and fall just because they’re working that hard. That’s what I’m going to remember about them. And they’re funny girls.”
Dahl was the lone Comet in double figures, hitting three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws to finish with 29 points. Wachholz added seven points in the win.
ALBANY 56 RIO 48
Rio*21*27*—*48
Albany*29*27*—*56
RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hutzler 8 3-4 19; Staveness 3 2-4 11; Loging 5 2-2 14; Hagenow 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-12 48.
ALBANY — Dahl 10 6-7 29; Wachholz 2 2-2 7; Durtschi 1 0-0 2; Brewer 2 0-1 5; Dallman 1 0-0 2; Freitag 2 0-0 4; Zurfluh 1 0-0 2; Flannery 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-12 56.
3-point goals: R 5 (Staveness 3, Loging 2); A 5 (Dahl 3, Wachholz 1, Brewer 1). Total fouls: R 18; A 14.