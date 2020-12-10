 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo takes pause due to COVID-19 issues
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo takes pause due to COVID-19 issues

Caitlyn Frank

Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank attacks the basket during a home loss to Beaver Dam on Dec. 3.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School girls basketball program has canceled or postponed its next three varsity games due to COVID-19 issues.

The pause came ahead of Thursday night's home game against Janesville Parker. According to Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp, that game has been canceled and won't be rescheduled, while Saturday's game at Sauk Prairie has been rescheduled for Dec. 30. The Dec. 15 home game against Reedsburg has been postponed indefinitely.

Those changes leave a Dec. 19 trip to Portage as Baraboo's next scheduled game. The Thunderbirds are currently 1-3, beating Portage on Dec. 1 before falling to Beaver Dam, Madison Edgewood and Westfield.

While the varsity team is on pause, the junior varsity will continue to play. The teams haven't been practicing together in case issues arose.

