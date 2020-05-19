PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Brouette steps down as Pardeeville head coach

Brouette’s best season with the Bulldogs came in the 2016-17 season when Pardeeville was 19-5 overall and finished tied for second in the Trailways West Conference at 14-4. That season ended with an 83-30 loss to La Crosse Aquinas in a regional final game. That Aquinas team would go on to finish as the Division 4 state runner-up that season. That was Pardeeville’s first and only appearance in a regional final game since the program won a Division 3 regional championship with a 56-54 overtime victory over Marshall in 2003.

Brouette, who said he hopes to continue coaching basketball somewhere down the road, said he feels good about the direction the Pardeeville program is headed.

“What I’m most proud of was what I was able to build. When I first took over we were struggling to even have enough players for one team, and as I leave the program, we’re on the verge of having enough for three teams, when many other, even bigger schools, schools like Marshall and Waupun, have not even enough for a JV. I was able to build that up.”

After Pardeeville’s 19-win campaign in the 2016-17 season, the Bulldogs were unable to continue their success. Following that season, the Bulldogs were a combined 33-36 over the next three years.