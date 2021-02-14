PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fast start, strong defense propel Reedsburg over Waupun in regional final

Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said Reedsburg’s strength was something it hadn’t seen this season.

“We haven’t seen that intensity and that physicality that they played with for quite awhile,” Tim Aalsma said. “When you have it a little bit easier in the beginning part of the schedule and then you go into that regional competition, and in this case, you just start to see where the weight room really is essential to taking that next step.”

Despite the terrible start, Waupun was able to make a run. After trailing by as many as 19 in the first half, Waupun closed to within nine when senior McKenna Cunningham, who finished with a team-high 12 points, hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to make it 25-16 with 2:50 left in the half.

Waupun’s momentum was short lived, as Reedsburg closed the half on a 5-0 run, including a 3-pointer by junior Macie Wieman just before the first-half buzzer that sent the Beavers to the locker room with a 30-16 lead.

Simon said Macie Wieman’s overall play, including the 3-pointer at the end of the first half, was a key part to the victory.