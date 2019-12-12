PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 girls to watch in the Badger North

Brianna Brandner, Sr., Portage

Brandner saw significant minutes and started a number of games last season for the Warriors. The 5-foot-7 guard will be called on to do more this season due to Portage’s significant losses, and is poised to improve on last seasons’ 4.4 points per game.

Naomi Breunig, Jr., Sauk Prairie

Breunig did a bit of everything for Sauk Prairie last year, averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. With the Eagles losing three starters to graduation, Breunig will be asked to do even more in her third year as a varsity contributor. The 5-foot-10 Breunig has the athleticism to play almost any position, and will look to attack the basket in Sauk Prairie’s balanced offensive attack. She’ll also look to use that length in an aggressive Sauk Prairie defense that is looking to improve after allowing 60.8 points per game last season.

Trenna Cherney, So., Reedsburg

Cherney hit high school basketball running. The 5-foot-9 forward received first-team all-conference laurels as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She’ll have even more on her plate this winter after the graduation of Ava Douglas, Julia Korklewski, Skyler Miller and Alyssa Straka.

Jada Donaldson, Sr., Beaver Dam