PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 girls to watch in the Badger North

Brianna Brandner, Sr., Portage
Brandner saw significant minutes and started a number of games last season for the Warriors. The 5-foot-7 guard will be called on to do more this season due to Portage’s significant losses, and is poised to improve on last seasons’ 4.4 points per game.
Naomi Breunig, Jr., Sauk Prairie
Breunig did a bit of everything for Sauk Prairie last year, averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. With the Eagles losing three starters to graduation, Breunig will be asked to do even more in her third year as a varsity contributor. The 5-foot-10 Breunig has the athleticism to play almost any position, and will look to attack the basket in Sauk Prairie’s balanced offensive attack. She’ll also look to use that length in an aggressive Sauk Prairie defense that is looking to improve after allowing 60.8 points per game last season.
Trenna Cherney, So., Reedsburg
Cherney hit high school basketball running. The 5-foot-9 forward received first-team all-conference laurels as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She’ll have even more on her plate this winter after the graduation of Ava Douglas, Julia Korklewski, Skyler Miller and Alyssa Straka.
Jada Donaldson, Sr., Beaver Dam
Perhaps the best defender in the state, the 5-foot-6 senior guard will try and join the other seniors on the team as the only players in state history to win four state titles. Donaldson was averaging 10.0 points per game through the first three games this season and is headed to UW-Milwaukee.
Julia Magnuson, Jr., Mount Horeb
The 6-foot forward was a tank down low for the Vikings last season en route to garnering honorable mention in the Badger North. Magnuson averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year and looks primed for an even bigger 2019-20 season.
Elena Maier, Jr., Waunakee
Maier shined in her second varsity season with the Warriors, earning first-team all-league honors. The 5-foot-7 point guard led Waunakee in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game, while adding 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Carly Moon, Sr., Baraboo
Moon has a lot in her hands this winter. After averaging 1.4 points per game last year, Moon is Baraboo’s leading returning scorer and the only returner to appear in all 23 games last year. The 5-foot-7 senior guard will also take on much of the ball-handling duties while being asked to provide the T-Birds with a 3-point threat.
Grace Roth, Jr., DeForest
Roth earned honorable mention in the Badger North for the second straight season last year for the Norskies, averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot forward has improved as a shooter and will be one of DeForest’s top inside-out threats in her third varsity season.
Mahra Wieman, So., Reedsburg
Wieman also had a standout freshman season for the Beavers. The 5-foot-9 guard showcased her versatility, averaging 12 points per game on the way to earning honorable mention in the Badger North.
Maty Wilke, Jr., Beaver Dam
One of the top recruits in the country who had 19 NCAA Division I offers, including from all four state schools, as of the start of the year according to Wissports.net. A dynamic wing player who can slash to the basket or beat teams from the 3-point arc. Averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals last year.