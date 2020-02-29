PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Horicon comes up short against Poynette in regional final

POYNETTE — Playing in the program’s first regional championship game since 2013, and trying to win its first regional title since 2004, the Horicon prep girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a disastrous first half en route to a 64-46 loss to top-seed Poynette in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday night at Poynette High School.

Fifth-seeded Horicon (15-10) saw the Pumas get hot from the outside, sparking a 16-0 run early in the first half as they took control of the game.

After Horicon got back-to-back 3-pointers from seniors Karissa Laabs and Payton Marvin to take a 6-5 lead, the Pumas heated up.

Three-pointers from juniors Megan Reddeman and Jessica Bruchs followed to give Poynette (10-14) an 11-6 lead. Then junior Jalynn Morter drilled two straight 3-pointers from the right wing to give the Pumas four quick buckets from long range, turning what was a one-point deficit into a 17-6 lead in just a matter of a few minutes.

Poynette continued to pour it on, getting a layup from Reddeman and then a steal and layup from freshman Hadley Walters to take a 21-6 lead with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half.