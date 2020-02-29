PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Horicon comes up short against Poynette in regional final

POYNETTE — Playing in the program’s first regional championship game since 2013, and trying to win its first regional title since 2004, the Horicon prep girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a disastrous first half en route to a 64-46 loss to top-seed Poynette in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday night at Poynette High School.
Fifth-seeded Horicon (15-10) saw the Pumas get hot from the outside, sparking a 16-0 run early in the first half as they took control of the game.
After Horicon got back-to-back 3-pointers from seniors Karissa Laabs and Payton Marvin to take a 6-5 lead, the Pumas heated up.
Three-pointers from juniors Megan Reddeman and Jessica Bruchs followed to give Poynette (10-14) an 11-6 lead. Then junior Jalynn Morter drilled two straight 3-pointers from the right wing to give the Pumas four quick buckets from long range, turning what was a one-point deficit into a 17-6 lead in just a matter of a few minutes.
Poynette continued to pour it on, getting a layup from Reddeman and then a steal and layup from freshman Hadley Walters to take a 21-6 lead with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half.
And while Poynette’s hot shooting delivered a big blow to Horicon’s chances, the Marshladies were also handcuffed when 6-foot senior Nicole Jongebloed was forced to spend almost all the first half on the bench with foul trouble. Jongebloed, who came in averaging just over 11 points per game, picked up two fouls in the first 1:21 of the game. After leaving the game, she returned midway through the half and almost immediately picked up a third foul, sending Horicon’s top inside scoring threat to the bench for the rest of the half.
Horicon coach John LeBlanc said there was hope his team could recover from Poynette’s hot start.
“We’ve been a great shooting team all year, and we figured if we could just weather the storm and keep it close, we’d just kind of hang around a little bit,” LeBlanc said. “But the story of the game was foul trouble, and Poynette hit some shots, and we didn’t. Normally we hit those shots. When the ball doesn’t go in, it’s tough to comeback from that, but they fought all the way to the end.”
Marvin, who led the Marshladies with 16 points, would hit a runner to end Horicon’s dry spell, which lasted just over 7 minutes, and then made a 3-pointer a few moments later to cut Poynette’s lead to 24-14 with 5:45 left in the half.
Horicon looked like it might cut Poynette’s lead down to single digits late in the first half, but Morter and Bruchs both made 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds of the half to send the Pumas into the break with a 39-21 lead.
Horicon did get 3-pointers from senior Emily Haslow and Marvin to cut Poynette’s lead to 41-27 with 16:30 left in the game, but Poynette answered with a 12-0 run that provided the final dagger. The run included a jumper and then another 3-pointer from Bruchs, who finished with 13 points.
Morter followed the 3-pointer from Bruchs with one of her own to give Poynette a 51-27 lead with 11:57 to go.
The Marshladies tried to shoot themselves back into the game, and they did finish with 10 made 3-pointers, but they only had four field goals from inside the 3-point arc, and never were able to really threaten in the second half.
The loss also signals the end of the road for a talented senior class that includes Jongebloed, Marvin, Laabs, Haslow, Jordan Bauer and Allison Tillema.
“This the furthest that Horicon has gone in a long time,” LeBlanc said. “To reach the regional final, be part the last 32 (teams), that’s a great accomplishment. Not everyone can say they did that. Their careers wind down on a negative note, but they have so much to be proud of.”