PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jones heats up, shoots Cambria-Friesland to victory over Pardeeville

CAMBRIA — Things weren’t looking too good for the Cambria-Friesland girls basketball team, which trailed for almost the entire first half, and for the first few minutes of the second half, but that all changed when Morgan Jones started to heat up.

The Cambria-Friesland senior forward sunk five 3-pointers, four in the second half, on her way to scoring a game-high 24 points and lifting the Hilltoppers to a 48-44 come-from-behind victory over Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference game on Tuesday night.

Cambria-Friesland (7-12, 3-9 Trailways West) trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but used a 6-2 run to close the half to cut Pardeeville’s lead to 20-18 going into the break.

In the second half, Pardeeville (9-11, 6-7) took a 24-18 lead on buckets from senior Callie Brouette, who led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and sophomore Sara Ott, who finished with six points.

Jones started to heat up early in the second half, first making a baseline jumper to make it 24-22, and then drilling a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Cambria-Friesland a 25-24 lead. It was the first lead of the Toppers since they were up 3-2 in the opening minutes of the game.