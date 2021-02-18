PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi can't keep down top-seed Marshall in sectional semifinal loss

CAMBRIDGE — The Lodi girls basketball knew even before it took the floor on Thursday that facing Marshall in the Division 3 sectional semifinal was a tall order.
Consider that the top-seeded Cardinals (22-3) entered the game as the division’s fourth-ranked team in the state according to the WisSports.net final coaches poll. This was their fourth straight trip to sectionals and their starting line-up featured two Division 1 recruits – Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel.
Oh, and you better add the name of Mya Andrews to that impressive list.
Andrews, a 5-8 senior guard, poured in a game-high 23 points as the Cardinals recovered from a slow start to defeat Lodi, 62-35.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-2 lead to open the game and were leading 14-6 when Andrews made her mark in the contest. Marshall went on an 18-0 run with Andrews accounting for 10 during the rally as the Cardinals took control, 24-14.
“We did have the start we needed,” said Lodi coach Michelle Puls. “But, as you know, they are the No. 1 seed. It was just a matter of time before they picked up their momentum.”
Marshall took a 28-20 lead into the half and Andrews continued where she left off early in the second half. With the Cardinals’ leading 30-22, she fueled a 16-1 spree, accounting for nine more points during the streak as the Cardinals took firm control, 46-23, with 9:55 to play.
Lodi (7-10) went into the contest with the goal of limiting the touches of Lutz and Nickel, who both entered the game averaging over 17 points a game. Keying on them opened the door for Andrews.
“In a game like this you have to take chances,” said Puls. “They showed why they are a very good team.”
Nickel finished the game with five points while Lutz tallied 14, all coming in the final five minutes of the game.
Senior Lauryn Milne led Lodi with nine points while junior Sam Klann added eight.
Sophomore Allie Rateike came off the bench to score 15 for Marshall, including 11 coming in the first half.
Puls praised her team which was making its first sectional appearance since 2013.
“This is something to build on. These seniors have set the tone for the program,” she said. “They put Lodi basketball on the map and they should be very, very proud.”
MARSHALL 62, LODI 35</&hspag4>
Lodi 20 15 — 35
Marshall 28 34 — 62
LODI (FG-FTM-FTA-TP) – Dylann Harrington 1 2-2 4, Lauryn Milne 4 0-0 9, Taylor Ripp 3 0-0 7, Ella Puls 3 0-0 7, Sam Klann 2 4-5 8. Totals 13 6-7 35.