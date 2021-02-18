PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi can't keep down top-seed Marshall in sectional semifinal loss

CAMBRIDGE — The Lodi girls basketball knew even before it took the floor on Thursday that facing Marshall in the Division 3 sectional semifinal was a tall order.

Consider that the top-seeded Cardinals (22-3) entered the game as the division’s fourth-ranked team in the state according to the WisSports.net final coaches poll. This was their fourth straight trip to sectionals and their starting line-up featured two Division 1 recruits – Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel.

Oh, and you better add the name of Mya Andrews to that impressive list.

Andrews, a 5-8 senior guard, poured in a game-high 23 points as the Cardinals recovered from a slow start to defeat Lodi, 62-35.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-2 lead to open the game and were leading 14-6 when Andrews made her mark in the contest. Marshall went on an 18-0 run with Andrews accounting for 10 during the rally as the Cardinals took control, 24-14.

“We did have the start we needed,” said Lodi coach Michelle Puls. “But, as you know, they are the No. 1 seed. It was just a matter of time before they picked up their momentum.”