PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi's Milne, Kolinski earn top honors in Capitol North Conference

Lodi juniors Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski were their team’s leading duo all season, combining to average just over 34 points per game for a Blue Devils team that finished 14-10 overall and 7-3 and in second place in the Capitol North Conference this season.

When the Capitol North Conference released its all-conference teams on Friday, it was no surprise that Milne and Kolinski once again led the way for Lodi, as both were named to the five-member first team. It was the second year in a row Milne landed on the first team, while Kolinski was a second-team pick last season.

Milne, a 5-foot-11 guard, had some huge games for Lodi this season, as she averaged a team-best 18.4 points per game. Milne’s season-high 32 points came in a 55-44 victory at Richland Center on Feb. 8. That total came just one day after she scored her previous season-high of 31 points in a 68-54 win over Watertown Luther Prep.

Milne, who also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, recorded a pair of double-doubles on the season. She had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 61-36 win at Poynette on Jan. 31, and then had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-49 win over conference-champion and state-qualifier Lake Mills on Feb. 20 in Lodi.