PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi's Milne, Kolinski earn top honors in Capitol North Conference

Lodi juniors Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski were their team’s leading duo all season, combining to average just over 34 points per game for a Blue Devils team that finished 14-10 overall and 7-3 and in second place in the Capitol North Conference this season.
When the Capitol North Conference released its all-conference teams on Friday, it was no surprise that Milne and Kolinski once again led the way for Lodi, as both were named to the five-member first team. It was the second year in a row Milne landed on the first team, while Kolinski was a second-team pick last season.
Milne, a 5-foot-11 guard, had some huge games for Lodi this season, as she averaged a team-best 18.4 points per game. Milne’s season-high 32 points came in a 55-44 victory at Richland Center on Feb. 8. That total came just one day after she scored her previous season-high of 31 points in a 68-54 win over Watertown Luther Prep.
Milne, who also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, recorded a pair of double-doubles on the season. She had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 61-36 win at Poynette on Jan. 31, and then had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-49 win over conference-champion and state-qualifier Lake Mills on Feb. 20 in Lodi.
The 5-foot-10 Kolinski averaged 16 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game this season. She had four double-doubles on the season, three of which came in February. Two of her biggest performances came in back-to-back games, as she had 18 points and 17 rebounds in a 47-39 win at Columbus on Feb. 14. Four days later, Kolinski had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a 66-54 win over Lakeside Lutheran.
Kolinski also average 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.
Joining Milne and Kolinski on the first team were Watertown Luther Prep sophomore Grace Schmidt along with Lake Mills juniors Julianna Wagner and Vivian Guerrero. Wagner was also named the conference’s player of the year after sharing the league’s top award with Lodi’s Alana Gilles last season.
Earning honorable mention in the conference from the area this season were Poynette juniors Megan Reddeman and Jalynn Morter, along with Lodi sophomore Dylann Harrington.
Reddeman led the Pumas, who finished fifth in the Capitol North at 2-8, in both scoring (9.2 points per game), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.1). Her best game was a 26-point effort in a 49-46 loss at Lodi on Jan. 9. She also had 19 points in a 60-40 season-opening win at Portage, and poured in 16 points in Poynette’s 64-46 victory over Horicon in a regional championship game on Feb. 29.
Morter averaged 7.7 points per game this season for Poynette, including a season-high 23 points in a 60-53 win at Randolph on Jan. 6.
Harrington averaged 7.2 points per game in her sophomore season, including a season-high 17 points in her team’s big win over Lake Mills late in the season. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds per game and was second on her team in assists at 3 per game.