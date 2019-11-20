The 2018-19 season was a tough one for the Mauston girls basketball team. The year figures to be another one of growing pains for the Golden Eagles.
Last season, Mauston struggled on its way to a 3-18 record that included two wins over a Wautoma team that finished 0-23 and a victory against a Viroqua squad that went 1-21. With some key pieces from that team now gone, the Golden Eagles have to hit the reset button to a degree once again.
Gone from last year are a trio of seniors: point guard Kiandra Spaulding, forward Lauren Franek and center Abigail Voss. Each was a major contributor for Mauston this past season.
The offense often ran through Spaulding and she was a key factor on defense as well. She led the team with 6.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 steals per game. She also was fourth on the team with 3.0 rebounds per game. In fact, Spaulding had nearly as many steals herself (65) as the rest of the team combined (82).
Franek averaged 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while Voss contributed 2.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
To make matters even more difficult for Mauston, center Matti Wafle is not a member of the team this season after deciding to put additional focus on volleyball year-round. Wafle put up 3.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles during the 2018-19 campaign.
“It’s going to be tough. We lost not only the three seniors, but we did lose another post player (Wafle) as well,” said Mauston head coach Lori Hammer. “We’re really struggling to find someone in the post. We have a pretty scrappy group. They play hard.”
Amid all the turnover, there is at least one pivotal piece from last year’s team that is back and figures to see an even increased role this season: power forward Bridget Gunther.
You have free articles remaining.
Gunther is coming off a campaign that saw her average 4.2 points and a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game on her way to a spot on the all-conference second team. This made her the only Golden Eagle to receive all-conference recognition last year.
Hammer noted that Gunther has the versatility to play essentially any position for Mauston. But with key losses in the frontcourt, most of her work will come in the post.
“Bridget played a really significant role for us last year. She’ll play anywhere,” Hammer said. “Even this summer, a couple times she played point guard for us, she brought the ball up. But we’re looking for her to play four, five — she’ll play the post for us. She’s a really good floor captain as well.”
In addition to Gunther, there is a slew of players who saw action in some capacity last season either as starters or off the bench: senior small forward Marina Orlowski (20 starts, 21 games played), senior guard Samantha Kobylski (11 starts, 21 games played), senior guard Ruth Hammer (1 start, 20 games played), junior point guard Kennedy Barnier (17 games played), junior forward Paige Navis (19 games played) and senior guard Kayla Dominquez (21 games played).
Hammer pointed to Kobylski and Dominquez as the main two players who will fill Spaulding’s shoes at point guard.
Inexperience and a lack of size in the frontcourt means growing pains are surely coming for the Golden Eagles over the next several months. But Hammer praised her group of players and is looking forward to seeing how they progress throughout this season.
“It’s been a really fun group to work with so far,” Hammer said. “Fundamentally were not quite there, but it’s been a nice group to work with. That’s always fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)