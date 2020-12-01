PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mauston, Wonewoc-Center can't overcome early leads in opening defeats

A slow start tripped up the Mauston girls basketball team in its debut under first-year coach Autumn Miller last Tuesday as the Golden Eagles fell to Weston, 43-29, in a non-conference tilt at Mauston High School.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) broke their scoring average from a year ago but were held back by the Silver Eagles in a sluggish first half.
Mauston mustered just 11 points as Weston (1-0) opened a 23-11 lead at the break. The Golden Eagles eventually got off the ground in the second half and kept pace the final 18 minutes, but the early margin was too much to overcome.
Aiding in that was the play of Weston senior Laurissa Pickel. The 5-foot-8 senior guard/small forward scored a game-high 30 points, tallying 15 in each half.
Mauston was led by junior Amelia Guenther as she notched 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, but she was the lone Mauston player in double-figures. Saige Allbaugh added 10 points for Weston, which took advantage of its free opportunities.
The Silver Eagles went 13-of-27 from the charity stripe while Mauston only took four free throws. One bright spot for Mauston was senior Hannah Lemons, who tallied six blocks in the loss.
WESTON 43, MAUSTON 29
Weston;23;20;—;43
Mauston;11;18;—;29
WESTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Saige Allbaugh 3 4-6 10, Laurissa Pickel 11 9-18 30, Alivia Koch 0 1-2 1, Kadi Donovan 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-27 43.
MAUSTON — Allison Lavold 3 0-0 6, Elle Horn 2 0-0 4, Amelia Guenther 5 0-0 12, Macy Needham 3 0-0 7, Rylee Guajardo 0 0-2 0, Hannah Lemons 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 0-4 29.
3-point goals — We 0, Ma 3 (Guenther 2, Needham 1). Total fouls — We 12, Ma 19. Fouled out — Ma (Guajardo).
Wolves kept quiet by Panthers
Wonewoc-Center couldn’t get in a groove early on and faded away in the second half in a 49-31 season opening non-conference loss to Kickapoo on Nov. 24.
The Wolves were put on ice in the first half and couldn’t heat up enough in the final 18 minutes to tame the Panthers. Despite its offensive struggles, Wonewoc-Center (0-1) trailed just 19-11 at the break, but Kickapoo kept its distance the remainder of the game.
The eight-point cushion was enough for the Panthers (1-0), who ultimately pulled away down the stretch. Carrie Weefe tallied a game-high 19 points to lead Kickapoo, including four 3-pointers, while Tyra Davis added eight points.
Senior Kailey Ertl led Wonewoc-Center with 10 points but was the lone Wolf in double-figures, as senior Lindsay Peters and junior Nicole Totzke each added seven points.
KICKAPOO 49, WONEWOC-CENTER 31
Kickapoo;19;30;—;49
Wonewoc-Center;11;20;—;31
KICKAPOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Adisynne Wiegel 1 0-0 3, Jayla Nagel 3 0-2 6, Carrie Weefe 6 3-5 19, Lily Clementz 0 0-2 0, Anelise Egge 0 0-2 0, Mara Matthes 0 0-2 0, Tyra Davis 3 0-0 8, Ellie Wise 1 2-2 4, Lilly Geary 2 2-3 6, Alayna Culver 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 8-20 49.
WONEWOC-CENTER — Lindsay Peters 3 0-0 7, Stacie Kopenhafer 0 0-2 0, Nicole Totzke 2 3-7 7, Shelby Justman 1 0-0 3, Kailey Ertl 5 0-0 10, Selena Bodendein 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 5-11 31.
3-point goals — K 7 (Weefe 4, Davis 2, Wiegel 1), WC 2 (Peters 1, Justman 1). Total fouls — K 13, WC 14.
