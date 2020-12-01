PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mauston, Wonewoc-Center can't overcome early leads in opening defeats

A slow start tripped up the Mauston girls basketball team in its debut under first-year coach Autumn Miller last Tuesday as the Golden Eagles fell to Weston, 43-29, in a non-conference tilt at Mauston High School.

The Golden Eagles (0-1) broke their scoring average from a year ago but were held back by the Silver Eagles in a sluggish first half.

Mauston mustered just 11 points as Weston (1-0) opened a 23-11 lead at the break. The Golden Eagles eventually got off the ground in the second half and kept pace the final 18 minutes, but the early margin was too much to overcome.

Aiding in that was the play of Weston senior Laurissa Pickel. The 5-foot-8 senior guard/small forward scored a game-high 30 points, tallying 15 in each half.

Mauston was led by junior Amelia Guenther as she notched 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, but she was the lone Mauston player in double-figures. Saige Allbaugh added 10 points for Weston, which took advantage of its free opportunities.

The Silver Eagles went 13-of-27 from the charity stripe while Mauston only took four free throws. One bright spot for Mauston was senior Hannah Lemons, who tallied six blocks in the loss.

WESTON 43, MAUSTON 29