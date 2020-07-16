PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Miller succeeds Hammer as Mauston head girls’ basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lori Hammer always figured her time as head coach of the Mauston varsity girls’ basketball program would end around the time her daughters were done playing basketball for the Golden Eagles.

First came Grace, who graduated from Mauston High School in 2018. Next up was Ruth, who graduated this past spring. With both daughters done at Mauston, Hammer felt this was the right time to step aside.

“I think it’s something I had always said I would do,” Hammer said. “I had two daughters that played through the program and I always said if they stopped playing or when they were done playing, that would probably be the time I would step away.”

Hammer’s decision to step down certainly isn’t due to any fading love for the sport of basketball or the position. Instead, it was made in large part due to her desire to spend more time watching her son Joe, who just finished his freshman year at Mauston High School, play basketball during the winter and to be able to visit her college-age daughters more often.