NECEDAH — On the opening night of the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season, fans got a glimpse of the potential for Necedah and the challenges that lie ahead for Mauston.
The Cardinals (1-0) blew past the Golden Eagles (0-1) on their way to a dominating 42-6 victory in non-conference action Tuesday, November 19 in Necedah.
From start to finish, Necedah was in complete control on both ends of the floor and sprinted out to a sizable lead. The Cardinals took a 26-3 lead into the locker room at halftime and further outscored Mauston 16-3 in the second half.
The blowout win allowed Necedah to try out some new wrinkles to its defense that the Cardinals worked on over the summer.
“The girls played hard. We brought it defensively tonight,” said Necedah head coach Pete Lowery. “We tried a couple things defensively that the girls talked me into. Tried a little zone defense that we worked on over the summer quite a bit, and they bought into it. We’re able to give a different look now rather than just our straight man.”
For Necedah, Miah Hansen led the way with a game-high 13 points, Hannah Horak finished with 10 points and Danielle Becker scored seven points on the night. Mauston’s Amelia Gunther had three points, Kayla Dominquez added two points and Sam Kobylski chipped in a point.
The game was a glimpse at what may lie in store for both teams during their respective 2019-20 campaigns.
Mauston lost four of its top five scorers from last year’s team and will thus be breaking in several new pieces to its rotation to go along with more experienced rotation players taking on increased roles. The Golden Eagles, who went 3-18 a season ago, will undoubtedly face growing pains as they learn to play and mesh together.
Necedah is on the other end of the spectrum. The Cardinals went 17-5 last year, were just one game away from a conference championship and made it to the regional finals. Having lost just two seniors to graduation, they look poised to build on last season’s success.
The Cardinals got off to a very solid start with a comfortable win, though Lowery still found areas where he sees a need for improvement after their season opener.
“You learn that you’ve got things to work on,” Lowery said of what he can draw from a win like Tuesday night’s. “Even in the games where you have a big point differential, you’ve got to execute. You can’t just let things slide.”
Necedah will host Seneca Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. and then hit the road to face Onalaska Luther Tuesday, November 26 at 7:15 p.m. before hitting the Thanksgiving break. Mauston will take on Weston Thursday, November 21 at 7:15 p.m. before hosting Tomah Tuesday, November 26 at 7 p.m. to round out the month.
Other area scores
New Lisbon 71, Pittsville 42
Royall 50, La Farge/Youth Initiative 43
