PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah lets close one get away against Bangor for second straight conference loss

Necedah was also hurt by Hansen fouling out in the final minutes of the game, taking away one of its best scoring threats.

“They hit free throws. That’s the difference in the ballgame,” Lowery said. “It wasn’t an 11-point game. Not even close. It was more of a four or five-point ballgame. I’m proud of the way our girls played.”

The loss dropped Necedah to 0-2 in Scenic Bluffs play to start the season. It comes on the heels of a 38-30 defeat at the hands of Royall in its conference opener, which was another close game that the Cardinals saw slip away late.

There is no panic for them right now. They are two games behind Royall, Bangor and Cashton — all who sit at 2-0 — in the Scenic Bluffs standings. In what figures to be a highly competitive race for the conference title, that isn’t the end of the world. But the margin for error is much thinner now for the Cardinals and they know they’ll have to start giving a better finishing kick in close contests.

“We need to finish. When you get opportunities inside the paint, you’ve got to knock shots down,” Lowery said. “We did better playing with foul trouble tonight, but we just need to keep emphasizing doing the right things, taking care of the basketball.”

