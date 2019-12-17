PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah lets close one get away against Bangor for second straight conference loss

NECEDAH — In a second consecutive close game against one of the top teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, Necedah couldn’t seal the deal.
The Cardinals (3-3 overall, 0-2 Scenic Bluffs) briefly took a late lead, only to see it slip from their grasp in a 56-45 loss to Bangor (4-1, 2-0) in an all-Cardinals conference clash Thursday, December 12 in Necedah.
Bangor held control in the first half, but Necedah kept itself within striking distance and trailed 30-25 at the break. In the second half, Necedah began to find a bit of a shooting stroke from deep that kept the Cardinals hot on Bangor’s heels.
Eventually a buried 3-pointer gave Necedah a 40-39 advantage with over five minutes left to play. But after scratching and clawing their way back into the game and briefly seizing the lead, the Cardinals couldn’t hold on. From that point forward, Bangor outscored Necedah 17-5 the rest of the way.
Senior guard Danielle Becker led the way for Necedah with 11 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Kyra Saylor and senior forward/guard Miah Hansen each had nine points apiece as well for the host Cardinals.
As for Bangor, junior Megan Miedema and senior Karsen Kershner tied for a game-high 15 points to set the pace offensively for the visiting Cardinals.
As Necedah head coach Pete Lowery noted after the game, the 11-point differential the final score wasn’t really indicative of how tight a game this was throughout the night and especially during almost the entirety of the second half. Necedah had no choice to foul after finding itself down in the waning minutes, and Bangor was money from the free-throw line in the closing stretch.
Necedah was also hurt by Hansen fouling out in the final minutes of the game, taking away one of its best scoring threats.
“They hit free throws. That’s the difference in the ballgame,” Lowery said. “It wasn’t an 11-point game. Not even close. It was more of a four or five-point ballgame. I’m proud of the way our girls played.”
The loss dropped Necedah to 0-2 in Scenic Bluffs play to start the season. It comes on the heels of a 38-30 defeat at the hands of Royall in its conference opener, which was another close game that the Cardinals saw slip away late.
There is no panic for them right now. They are two games behind Royall, Bangor and Cashton — all who sit at 2-0 — in the Scenic Bluffs standings. In what figures to be a highly competitive race for the conference title, that isn’t the end of the world. But the margin for error is much thinner now for the Cardinals and they know they’ll have to start giving a better finishing kick in close contests.
“We need to finish. When you get opportunities inside the paint, you’ve got to knock shots down,” Lowery said. “We did better playing with foul trouble tonight, but we just need to keep emphasizing doing the right things, taking care of the basketball.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.