PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah pulls away from Wonewoc-Center after tight first half

WONEWOC — Going into the final minute of the first half, the Wolves were in the midst of a run that had them six points ahead of one of the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s top teams.
Wonewoc-Center wasn’t able to take it home all the way to an upset win, but its coaches and players still left with plenty of positives to draw from the performance.
Necedah (8-5 overall, 3-3 Scenic Bluffs) closed the first half strong to the score at halftime and then pulled away to defeat the Wolves (2-9, 1-5) 50-37 Thursday, January 16 at Wonewoc-Center High School in Wonewoc.
A 7-0 Wonewoc-Center run late in the first half gave the Wolves a 24-18 advantage heading to the final minute before the break. But with a chance to ride a wave of momentum into the locker room, Wonewoc-Center couldn’t quite capitalize.
The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run in the final minute of the half, with all those points coming at the free-throw line, to knot the score at 24-24 at the midway point. Necedah brought full-court pressure that led to turnovers and spurned the run.
“When you have seniors on the floor that understand the game — I didn’t even call the full-court man-to-man. That was one of the seniors (Miah Hansen) who just started doing it to bring pressure,” said Necedah head coach Pete Lowery. “When she brought pressure, it upped the intensity a little bit right at the end and gave us a little bit of a spark. That’s leadership.”
The strong finish to the half would be a harbinger of things to come for Necedah.
The Cardinals outscored the Wolves 26-13 in the second half and led by as much as 15 on their way to the 13-point victory.
Necedah senior Kyra Saylor led all scorers with 15 points while senior forward/guard Miah Hansen contributed 10 points.
For the Wolves, sophomore guard Stacie Kopenhafer led the way with eight points. Junior guard Lindsay Peters, sophomore guard Shelby Justman and senior forward Alexis Peesel each added seven points apiece.
Illness plagued Wonewoc-Center throughout the week, causing four players to miss any given practice and junior guard Faith Kruger and senior forward Riley Nielson to miss the whole week entirely.
Baskets were tough to come by for the Wolves, especially in the second half, but head coach Rick Field was extremely encouraged by the defensive effort and intensity his squad brought to the court Thursday night.
“For a team that’s supposedly down and doesn’t win very often, those kids worked their cabooses off. They really did tonight,” Field said. “They proved they can play with the upper teams in the conference and now we just need to find a way to win.”
The offensive difficulties didn’t help matters for Wonewoc-Center, but Field pointed to his team’s propensity for fouling — especially in the first half — as the biggest factor in the loss. The Cardinals got to the line 29 times throughout the game and sunk 20 free throws.
“Part of the game that hurt us was in the first half. They shot 20 free throws in the first half,” Field said. “I think they made 16 of 20 in the first half. I think that’s the difference in the game right there, to be honest with you. We put them at the line way too much.”
No, the Wolves weren’t able to finish the job and pull off the upset. But the steady improvement of the program from a difficult bottoming out a few years ago continues to be apparent.
“Right now, they play with energy,” Lowery said. “They’re a little bit young, but the energy that they bring, their enthusiasm for the game — you can see it.”