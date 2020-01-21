PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah pulls away from Wonewoc-Center after tight first half

WONEWOC — Going into the final minute of the first half, the Wolves were in the midst of a run that had them six points ahead of one of the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s top teams.

Wonewoc-Center wasn’t able to take it home all the way to an upset win, but its coaches and players still left with plenty of positives to draw from the performance.

Necedah (8-5 overall, 3-3 Scenic Bluffs) closed the first half strong to the score at halftime and then pulled away to defeat the Wolves (2-9, 1-5) 50-37 Thursday, January 16 at Wonewoc-Center High School in Wonewoc.

A 7-0 Wonewoc-Center run late in the first half gave the Wolves a 24-18 advantage heading to the final minute before the break. But with a chance to ride a wave of momentum into the locker room, Wonewoc-Center couldn’t quite capitalize.

The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run in the final minute of the half, with all those points coming at the free-throw line, to knot the score at 24-24 at the midway point. Necedah brought full-court pressure that led to turnovers and spurned the run.