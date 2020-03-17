PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah’s Hansen, Royall’s Gruen land on all-conference first team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among this year’s crop of all-conference honorable mentions were Necedah seniors Danielle Becker and Hannah Horak, New Lisbon junior Morgan Sanders, New Lisbon sophomore Libby Rogers, Royall juniors Cheyenne Harris and Madeline Wainwright, Wonewoc-Center junior Lindsay Peters and Wonewoc-Center sophomore Shelby Justman.

Becker was an honorable mention as a freshman in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2018 and landed on the second team in 2019 as a junior. Rogers, Harris and Peters were all named all-conference honorable mentions last year as well.

The Bangor Cardinals continued their stranglehold over the Scenic Bluffs Conference, posting a perfect 14-0 record in league play to capture their sixth consecutive conference championship.

Cashton sat in solo second in the conference standings with a 12-2 mark in league play. Necedah and Royall tied for third after going 9-5. Hillsboro came in fifth at 6-8, Brookwood finished 4-10 to land in sixth and New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center tied for seventh by going 1-13.

Brookwood, New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center all saw their seasons come to an end in the regional quarterfinals. Necedah, Royall and Hillsboro were eliminated in the regional semifinals while Cashton bowed out in the regional finals.