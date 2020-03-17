PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Necedah’s Hansen, Royall’s Gruen land on all-conference first team

Over the past few years, Necedah senior Miah Hansen and Royall junior Emma Gruen each have steadily risen up the all-conference ranks. Now, they’ve each earned a spot on the first team.
Both Hansen and Gruen were among the six players named to the Scenic Bluffs all-conference first team for the 2019-20 season. Joining them on the first team were Bangor senior Karsen Kershner, Bangor junior Hailey Jones, Cashton junior Adelynn Hyatt and Hillsboro senior Molly Crandall.
Hyatt was named the 2020 Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year in girls’ basketball. It’s the second straight season where Hyatt has earned the honor.
In 2019, both Hansen and Gruen were second-team all-conference picks. In 2018, they both found themselves listed as all-conference honorable mentions. Additionally, Hansen was an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman in 2017.
All-conference second-team honorees included Necedah senior Kyra Saylor, New Lisbon senior Mya Delgado and Royall junior Jessica Brueggeman. Last year, Delgado was a first-team pick, Brueggeman made the second team and Saylor was an all-conference honorable mention. Delgado was also an honorable mention as both a sophomore in 2018 and a freshman in 2017.
Joining those three on this season’s all-Scenic Bluffs Conference second team were Bangor junior Megan Miedema, Cashton senior Olivia Hemmersbach and Cashton freshman Braylee Hyatt.
You have free articles remaining.
Among this year’s crop of all-conference honorable mentions were Necedah seniors Danielle Becker and Hannah Horak, New Lisbon junior Morgan Sanders, New Lisbon sophomore Libby Rogers, Royall juniors Cheyenne Harris and Madeline Wainwright, Wonewoc-Center junior Lindsay Peters and Wonewoc-Center sophomore Shelby Justman.
Becker was an honorable mention as a freshman in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2018 and landed on the second team in 2019 as a junior. Rogers, Harris and Peters were all named all-conference honorable mentions last year as well.
The Bangor Cardinals continued their stranglehold over the Scenic Bluffs Conference, posting a perfect 14-0 record in league play to capture their sixth consecutive conference championship.
Cashton sat in solo second in the conference standings with a 12-2 mark in league play. Necedah and Royall tied for third after going 9-5. Hillsboro came in fifth at 6-8, Brookwood finished 4-10 to land in sixth and New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center tied for seventh by going 1-13.
Brookwood, New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center all saw their seasons come to an end in the regional quarterfinals. Necedah, Royall and Hillsboro were eliminated in the regional semifinals while Cashton bowed out in the regional finals.
In a Division 5 sectional final, Bangor (25-1) bested River Ridge 62-54 to secure their fourth state tournament berth in school history and third in the last four years. They were all set to face Clear Lake (26-0) in the state semifinals at the Resch Center, with the winner advancing to take on either Black Hawk (26-0) or Newman Catholic (22-4) in the Division 5 state championship game.
However, Bangor’s quest for a third state title in program history was halted when the WIAA cancelled all remaining winter sports postseason contests last week due to growing health concerns stemming from the global coronavirus pandemic.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.