PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: New Lisbon breezes past La Farge for second straight win

NEW LISBON — With its star player sidelined for nearly a month, New Lisbon struggled through the beginning of a nine-game losing streak. Now, with senior guard Mya Delgado leading the way, the Rockets have rediscovered a winning groove.
Delgado finished with a game-high 19 points on an 8-for-15 shooting performance to help the Rockets (6-9) power past La Farge/Youth Initiative (5-10) 65-53 in a non-conference matchup Monday, January 27 in New Lisbon.
Following a 4-0 start to the season, New Lisbon opened conference play on the road against Wonewoc-Center. Delgado suffered a knee injury that night that would keep her out for about a month. The Rockets would lose that game to the Wolves in what would be the start of a difficult nine-game losing streak.
Delgado’s eventual return to the lineup did not immediately result in wins, but the team’s overall play improved and they ultimately broke through in their rematch at home against Wonewoc-Center Friday, January 24.
In what was a back-and-forth affair throughout, the Rockets finally snapped their lengthy losing skid in dramatic fashion. Morgan Sanders got the go-ahead bucket with two seconds left and New Lisbon outlasted Wonewoc-Center 64-63 to secure its first win in 52 days.
The Rockets kept the ball rolling against the Wildcats Monday night.
New Lisbon seized an early lead and was up 18-12 midway through the first half. They followed that up with a 16-6 run that extended their advantage to 16 points and ultimately was ahead 37-25 at the break.
The second half was more even, with both teams scoring 28 points, but the Rockets’ double-digit lead was never seriously threatened and they cruised to a second straight win that improved their overall season record to 6-9.
“They played well tonight. They hustled, they did well on their defense,” said New Lisbon head coach Tasha Ragan. “They definitely picked up on some things we’ve been working on in practice.”
Along with her 19 points, Delgado accrued nine rebounds and eight steals to flirt with a triple-double while also tossing in four assists and three blocks for good measure. But it was far from a one-person show for the Rockets.
Additionally, Morgan Sanders recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kelsi Steele finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jaiden Hart scored eight points and grabbed seven boards and Isabel Earhart added eight points.
A home matchup against De Soto in two weeks on Monday, February 10 is only non-conference game remaining on New Lisbon’s regular-season slate. Everything else is against conference competition, against whom the Rockets are only 1-7 this season.
But with the nine-game losing streak in the rearview mirror and having already picked up a win to start their second time through the Scenic Bluffs gauntlet, Ragan and her team are hopeful that they can put up a stronger showing the rest of the way.
Improved team chemistry with a healthy roster could go a long way in helping them achieve that goal.
“We had Mya go out — she was injured, so she was out for almost a month — and we got Libby (Rogers) back, so it was fitting her back into the fold,” Ragan said. “So it’s improving those team dynamics and getting the feel for having new bodies back in. It’s team dynamics, just trying to figure out how everybody fits together.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.