PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: New Lisbon breezes past La Farge for second straight win

New Lisbon seized an early lead and was up 18-12 midway through the first half. They followed that up with a 16-6 run that extended their advantage to 16 points and ultimately was ahead 37-25 at the break.

The second half was more even, with both teams scoring 28 points, but the Rockets’ double-digit lead was never seriously threatened and they cruised to a second straight win that improved their overall season record to 6-9.

“They played well tonight. They hustled, they did well on their defense,” said New Lisbon head coach Tasha Ragan. “They definitely picked up on some things we’ve been working on in practice.”

Along with her 19 points, Delgado accrued nine rebounds and eight steals to flirt with a triple-double while also tossing in four assists and three blocks for good measure. But it was far from a one-person show for the Rockets.

Additionally, Morgan Sanders recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kelsi Steele finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jaiden Hart scored eight points and grabbed seven boards and Isabel Earhart added eight points.