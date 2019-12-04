A tumultuous offseason for the New Lisbon Rockets extended nearly all the way up to the opening tip of the 2019-20 season.
The coaching turmoil began when previous head coach Dan Sagert left the school district to take a job as a fifth grade teacher at LaGrange Elementary School in Tomah. Sagert served as New Lisbon’s head girls’ varsity basketball coach for a total of five seasons spanning two stints — during the 1996-97 season and from 2015 to 2019.
Sagert is now the head girls’ junior varsity basketball coach at Tomah.
“I really enjoyed my experiences with my former players and being a part of the New Lisbon Rocket family,” Sagert said. “I am very grateful for the relationships with my former players and colleagues. I will miss the New Lisbon School District immensely.”
His departure left a vacancy for the head coach position, a vacancy that did not get an overwhelming number of applicants.
New Lisbon athletic director Brad Bever recommended Ryan Riedesel to the school board as Sagert’s successor in early October. There were two school board meetings in October — the regular monthly meeting on October 14 and a special meeting to approve the school district’s annual budget and establish a tax levy on October 28 — but the subject of taking action on the recommendation of Riedesel was not on either agenda.
New Lisbon Superintendent Dennis Birr noted there were few applicants for the job and by the time the recommendation to appoint Riedesel came to the board, the agenda for October’s monthly meeting was already published.
“There weren’t a lot of applicants and by the time an applicant was forwarded by the athletic director, it was too late to get on the October board meeting so we put it on the November board meeting,” Birr said. “The board had questions that night and we decided to wait one more week to make the decision.”
However, Birr did admit that it was a bit of an oversight that it wasn’t put on the agenda for the special meeting two weeks later. In any event, the subject finally came up during the school board’s November meeting on November 11. The board had questions about Riedesel’s background and decided to table the issue and make a final decision on the coaching vacancy one week later during a special meeting.
In the interim, Riedesel was barred from overseeing the team and junior varsity coach Tasha Ragan served as the acting varsity coach. This left the Rockets without an official head coach during the final week of preseason practices and a scrimmage.
On November 18, the eve of New Lisbon’s regular season opener, the school board met in a closed session and ultimately approved Ragan as the varsity coach. The board will look to appoint her replacement at the junior varsity level during its December 9 meeting.
With all the offseason coaching turmoil now behind them, the Rockets can now focus on the actual basketball at hand.
The returning centerpiece to the New Lisbon program is senior guard Mya Delgado, who was named to the all-conference first team last year. During that 2018-19 season, Delgado led the Rockets in nearly every statistical category, averaging 17 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
“Mya is a powerhouse,” Ragan said. “We’re looking for her to lead the team.”
Sophomore point guard Libby Rogers — who averaged 11 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 assists per game — also returns as a central component to the team following a freshman campaign that saw her named an all-conference honorable mention.
Other returnees include junior forwards Morgan Sanders and Megan Froh and junior guards Isabel Earhart, Cadynce Ready and Krista Cook.
This core and the new additions are seeking to improve the fortunes of a program that has struggled in recent years.
From 2006 to 2013, the Rockets compiled a combined record of 105-57, including a 63-35 mark in conference play. During that stretch, they won two conference championships and never finished under .500 in Scenic Bluffs play.
But since the start of the 2013-14 season, New Lisbon is just 37-97 overall, 16-68 in conference play and hasn’t won more than four games in Scenic Bluffs action during any season in that span.
With the tumultuous offseason done and a new head coach finally selected, the Rockets are hopeful brighter days lie ahead, starting with progress this season.
“We’re putting a reset on the season,” Ragan said. “Our focus is getting back to the basics and making this fun for the girls again.”
