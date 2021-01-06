PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: New Lisbon edges Brookwood; Bangor nips Royall

The New Lisbon girls basketball team is no longer winless in Scenic Bluffs Conference play, and the Rockets have Brookwood to thank for the end to their skid.

Libby Rogers scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 after halftime, and Kelsi Steele (13 points), Isabel Earhart (12) and Megan Froh (10) also finished in double-figures to lead New Lisbon to a 72-68 victory over the Falcons.

Brookwood (2-7, 0-5 Scenic Bluffs) was led by Gracie Brandau’s 18 points and got double-figures from three others but was unable to rally from a 27-20 halftime deficit in falling to the Rockets (2-7, 1-4).

NEW LISBON 72, BROOKWOOD 68

New Lisbon 27 45 — 72

Brookwood 20 48 — 68

NEW LISBON (fg ft-fta pts) — Steele 3 7-9 13, Earhart 4 4-4 12, Froh 4 2-2 10, M. Rogers 2 0-0 4, Cook 2 5-7 9, L. Rogers 8 6-6 22, Gerke 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 24-28 72.

BROOKWOOD — Nevin 0 3-4 3, Covey 5 1-2 12, Anderson 6 2-2 16, Gonzales 5 2-4 13, Woods 0 1-2 1, Brandau 8 2-6 18, Burg 2 0-1 5. Totals 26 11-21 68.

3-point goals: NL 0, B 5 (Anderson 2, Covey 1, Gonzales 1, Burg 1). Total fouls: NL 21, B 21. Fouled out: NL (L. Rogers), B (Covey).